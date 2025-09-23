Wait, Did Kamala Harris Really Just Say That About Pete Buttigieg?
Anti-Trump Pundit Whines About No One Defending Him When He Got Fired By...
MSNBC Guest: Charlie Kirk Memorial Was a Christian Nationalist Rally
Jimmy Kimmel Is Coming Back Tonight, but There's a Catch
VIP
We've Said Goodbye to Charlie Kirk. Now, Where Do We Go From Here?
The Progressive Leftist Rot Goes All the Way Down to Local Politics
The Awakening Few See Coming
Jimmy Kimmel, Hamas, and Your Right to Choose
The Case Against Jerome Powell
Yes, the Hummus in Jerusalem Is Excellent
Trump’s Tariffs Worked. Now, Let’s Make Them Work Smarter on Steel.
The F Word
A 21st Century Jesus Movement Has Begun
America Engages Eurasia to Balance China and Russia
Tipsheet

Karoline Leavitt Took the Liberal Media to the Cleaners Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 23, 2025 6:55 AM
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had to have the patience of a saint on Monday when she was bombarded by two questions that only showed the gross arrogance of the liberal media. We’ve been tracking these stories, you boobs. You’re not going to fool us, and you’re not speaking truth to power, which is a phrase that must be retired because too many morons have hijacked it.

Advertisement

One reporter asked about whether President Trump was going back on his promise not to weaponize the justice system and go after his political enemies. Leavitt put that whole premise through the shredder. 

“Nobody knows what that looks like more than President Trump. We are not going to tolerate this gaslighting." 

The FBI ransacked Mar-a-Lago, you clowns. We all watched it. 

The second dealt with the alleged bribes taken by Border Czar Tom Homan, which MSNBC tried to run with but failed. Homan didn’t take the money from this failed attempt by the Biden FBI to take out a top Trump ally. It was reviewed by FBI Director Kash Patel, who exposed it as a total circus and shut down the probe:  

Recommended

Jimmy Kimmel Is Coming Back Tonight, but There's a Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And your daily reminder that Democrats are disgusting people:

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP FBI LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jimmy Kimmel Is Coming Back Tonight, but There's a Catch Matt Vespa
New York Magazine Attacks Trump's DHS As a Police State Operation. Noem's Response Is Perfect. Matt Vespa
The Awakening Few See Coming Salena Zito
MSNBC Guest: Charlie Kirk Memorial Was a Christian Nationalist Rally Matt Vespa
The Progressive Leftist Rot Goes All the Way Down to Local Politics Derek Hunter
Wait, Did Kamala Harris Really Just Say That About Pete Buttigieg? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jimmy Kimmel Is Coming Back Tonight, but There's a Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement