Karoline Leavitt Took the Liberal Media to the Cleaners Yesterday

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had to have the patience of a saint on Monday when she was bombarded by two questions that only showed the gross arrogance of the liberal media. We’ve been tracking these stories, you boobs. You’re not going to fool us, and you’re not speaking truth to power, which is a phrase that must be retired because too many morons have hijacked it.

One reporter asked about whether President Trump was going back on his promise not to weaponize the justice system and go after his political enemies. Leavitt put that whole premise through the shredder.

👏 CLAP BACK!!



"It is NOT "weaponizing the Department of Justice" to demand accountability for those WHO WEAPONIZED THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE!



Nobody knows what that looks like more than President Trump. We are not going to tolerate this gaslighting."



BOOM - @PressSec. pic.twitter.com/7HRIfvgEus — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2025

The FBI ransacked Mar-a-Lago, you clowns. We all watched it.

The second dealt with the alleged bribes taken by Border Czar Tom Homan, which MSNBC tried to run with but failed. Homan didn’t take the money from this failed attempt by the Biden FBI to take out a top Trump ally. It was reviewed by FBI Director Kash Patel, who exposed it as a total circus and shut down the probe:

🚨 BREAKING: Another narrative crumbles - Tom Homan DID NOT take the "$50,000" he was "allegedly" offered from FBI agents in 2024 to help them win "government contracts." Karoline Leavitt says it was attempted ENTRAPMENT.



"Even Kash Patel's FBI looked into this just to make… pic.twitter.com/zjdH7ilsI9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 22, 2025

And your daily reminder that Democrats are disgusting people:

NEW: Karoline Leavitt slams the 58 House Democrats who voted ‘no’ on a resolution condemning the murder of Charlie Kirk:



“There were no strings attached to this vote — this was a simple gesture of human decency to denounce political violence.” pic.twitter.com/zADrcgiMge — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 22, 2025

