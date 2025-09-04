Bill de Blasio Gets Wrecked When Trying to Press for Free Busing
Is Illinois Discouraging Residents From Getting Real ID to Protect Illegals in Chicago?
Is This How a Communist Muslim Can Be Stopped From Taking Over NYC?
Did You See Trump's Post about Rosie O'Donnell?
Dems Don’t Have a Prayer
Some Questions For RFK In The Senate Today
Shaping Opinion
Nuclear Past and Future
VIP
You Won't Believe What Course This NYC College Is Offering
Latest Mamdani Endorsement Is a 'Warning' to NYC
Obama: Yes on Mamdani. Yes on Reparations?
Is Intel the First Step Toward a US Sovereign Wealth Fund?
A Lesson for New York City From Canada
Is This the James Comey of Trump's Second Term?
Tipsheet

Where's the Lie? What CNN's Scott Jennings Called Tim Walz This Week Is Accurate.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 04, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

CNN’s Scott Jennings is on the warpath against ‘happy hands’ Tim Walz, who was cheering for the death of President Donald Trump at a political rally recently. The ever-awkward and bizarre Minnesota governor was not shy about hoping for the death of the president, part of the wild social media frenzy spurred by liberals who hoped Trump died when he wasn’t seen for three days. Biden was AWOL for four years, but that’s beside the point. Jennings took Walz to the cleaners, calling him a “piece of s**t” and a “broken-brained SOB” this week on CNN:

Advertisement

I mean, where's the lie? Liberals are desperate to find anything on Trump, but for the better part of a decade, this crusade has yielded nothing. There's no Russian collusion, no health issues, and no Epstein drama. The victims of Jeffrey Epstein all said yesterday that Trump didn't do anything regarding the dead New York financier's aberrant and depraved sexual activities.

Recommended

Dems Don’t Have a Prayer Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

It's just a tantrum. They're children who need a belt buckle right across the eye socket. We're all sick of this. Okay, maybe not Walz. Keep dragging him. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems Don’t Have a Prayer Kurt Schlichter
Is Illinois Discouraging Residents From Getting Real ID to Protect Illegals in Chicago? Matt Vespa
Did You See Trump's Post about Rosie O'Donnell? Matt Vespa
Is This How a Communist Muslim Can Be Stopped From Taking Over NYC? Matt Vespa
My Chinese Friend Ann Coulter
Latest Mamdani Endorsement Is a 'Warning' to NYC Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dems Don’t Have a Prayer Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement