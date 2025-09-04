Where's the Lie? What CNN's Scott Jennings Called Tim Walz This Week Is Accurate.

CNN’s Scott Jennings is on the warpath against ‘happy hands’ Tim Walz, who was cheering for the death of President Donald Trump at a political rally recently. The ever-awkward and bizarre Minnesota governor was not shy about hoping for the death of the president, part of the wild social media frenzy spurred by liberals who hoped Trump died when he wasn’t seen for three days. Biden was AWOL for four years, but that’s beside the point. Jennings took Walz to the cleaners, calling him a “piece of s**t” and a “broken-brained SOB” this week on CNN:

I don't care how much you hate your political opponent, wishing death on the sitting President of the United States means you are a broken-brained SOB.



I mean, where's the lie? Liberals are desperate to find anything on Trump, but for the better part of a decade, this crusade has yielded nothing. There's no Russian collusion, no health issues, and no Epstein drama. The victims of Jeffrey Epstein all said yesterday that Trump didn't do anything regarding the dead New York financier's aberrant and depraved sexual activities.

It's just a tantrum. They're children who need a belt buckle right across the eye socket. We're all sick of this. Okay, maybe not Walz. Keep dragging him.

