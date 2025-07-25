Watch Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Obliterate His Co-Host Over This Take on the Russian Collusion Hoax

I’m going to be nice to Jessica Tarlov in the sense that she’s too smart to peddle this talking point. She must know it’s brutally dishonest, but she said it yesterday and got her head bitten off by Greg Gutfeld. The two co-hosts on The Five got into it over the recent document dumps by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, which show that Barack Obama, John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper, and others manufactured intelligence to promote a fake narrative about Russian collusion to destroy Donald Trump.

Tarlov thought it was ridiculous that we’re talking about Hillary Clinton’s emails, along with the point that maybe it’s a distraction that Trump hasn’t released the Epstein files yet. It was at this moment that Gutfeld couldn’t take it. He expertly recounted why this is a story, and a national scandal—pointing to the Obama administration ordering a new report to counter the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia didn’t interfere in our elections in the manner that had the liberal pundit class foaming at the mouth.

Gutfeld then said that this reaction from Tarlov and others is similar to what we had to endure with the Biden health story, where for years these same people claimed Joe Biden was mentally sound. Republicans can do multiple things at once; they’re more on top of the Epstein files than Democrats ever were over the past four years. Our good friends at RedState transcribed this epic smackdown:

Gutfeld just nuked the dem narrative- leave the bodies on the floor @greggutfeld pic.twitter.com/cthk4WdqGh — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 23, 2025

TARLOV: Obama, Hillary, and they get activated, and suddenly they won't be mad at Trump anymore for not releasing the Epstein files or whatever he had to do with it. It is preposterous that we are talking about Hillary Clinton's emails again. We are in 2025. GUTFELD: We spent years on this story. TARLOV: You know what your choice is? GUTFELD: No, no, let me take it. We spent years on this story, and it was false! TARLOV: It wasn't false! GUTFELD: No, no, for people to understand what happened, alright, because the problem with this story is that no one knows what you're talking about. When Trump won in 2016, the intel community concluded that Russia didn't have a hand in his victory. Instead of accepting the conclusion, Obama determined and wanted a new conclusion. So he sent Brennan running to come up with a new collusion, that there was some kind of trivial involvement, that they could then feed out to the media, and coincidentally, dozens of news organisations said Trump was in bed with Putin, and that somehow, Brennan knew. How did he know? There was no proof! TARLOV: Why did John Durham do nothing? GUTFELD: There was no proof, there was no proof! TARLOV: Why did Durham do nothing then? GUTFELD: No, let me finish. They amplified a false conclusion that Trump colluded with Russia in 2016. We had to spend years dealing with that, and now, we're actually getting an investigation, and you're saying, No, you know what, you guys should just move on. You guys should just move on." You say the same F-ing thing about Biden's brain. You guys spent four years telling us that Joe Biden was fine. You covered up for an invalid, and then when we get the truth, it's like, "You know what? We've got to look forward. We've got to stop talking about what's there."

We had to endure the liberal media’s nonsense over this fake Russian collusion story for years, so excuse us if we analyze actual intelligence that exposes this entire operation, possibly the largest in American history, as a total sham. And one that was weaponized against the American people.