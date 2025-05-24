Why Thom Tillis Should Withdraw This Bill
WaPo's Editorial Board Took a Most Laughable Take Follwing the Israeli Embassy Staffer...
NBC News Peddles Total Fake News About Starving Babies in Gaza
Sorry, Dems, Wisconsin Swing Voters Are Sticking With Trump
VIP
Did Feds Just Open the Door for Machine Guns?
Buffalo School System's Failings Worse Than Originally Thought
New England State Becomes First in the Area to Ban Sanctuary City Policies
Trump to West Point Grads: 'You Are Winners' in Return to America First...
James Comer Urges Pam Bondi to Prosecute Biden Family
Newsom Furious, Vows Legal Fight After Senate Repeals EV Mandate Waiver
WaPo Columnist Accuses Jill Biden of 'Elder Abuse' Over Biden's 2024 Campaign Push
Colorado’s Trans Revolution is Worse Than You Think, As Governor Signs New Law
Don’t Rush the Future at the Expense of the Present
Congress’ Farm Bill Is the Opportunity We’re Looking for to Make America Healthy...
Tipsheet

Ex-Obama Aide Laments How Trump Has Taken Over the Obama Coalition

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 24, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former Obama aides Jon Favreau and Dan Pfeiffer spoke about one of the main things that’s gnawing at liberals: Trump has taken over their coalition. The Republican Party is now a multi-racial working-class party. Republicans are winning enough women and Latino voters, which makes this latest iteration of the GOP virtually unbeatable. The only good news for Democrats is that Trump is term-limited, and there’s nothing permanent in politics.

Advertisement

It's an underreported gripe, but the data and the exit polling don’t lie. Pfieffer especially went into how if Democrats don’t reverse course and have the tough discussions about their messaging, agenda, and campaign strategy, they’re on the path toward total annihilation. Latino voters are fleeing the Democrats, and the current leadership and political operative class seems to be banking more on waiting for Trump to ‘screw up.’ It’s not going to work. 

"We are the party that is hoping for lower turnout, that the fewer people that vote, we have a better chance of winning, that we are losing ground with the fastest-growing parts of the population: younger voters and Latinos,” said Pfeiffer. “That is a party that can win an election every once in a while if the stars align correctly, but that is a party that will look a lot like the Democratic Party from the '60s until the '90s.” 

Recommended

James Comer Urges Pam Bondi to Prosecute Biden Family Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

It's funny how things have flipped: high turnout doesn't favor Democrats anymore. If every registered voter had been dragged out of their homes and taken to the polls during the 2024 election, Trump would’ve won the popular vote by five points instead of 1.7.

The Democratic Party can’t focus on these issues because it lacks the bandwidth to face them. These people stick their heads in the sand when pressed and given facts that obliterate its views and messaging.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Comer Urges Pam Bondi to Prosecute Biden Family Sarah Arnold
Buffalo School System's Failings Worse Than Originally Thought Tom Knighton
Why Thom Tillis Should Withdraw This Bill Matt Vespa
Newsom Furious, Vows Legal Fight After Senate Repeals EV Mandate Waiver Sarah Arnold
New England State Becomes First in the Area to Ban Sanctuary City Policies Leah Barkoukis
WaPo's Editorial Board Took a Most Laughable Take Follwing the Israeli Embassy Staffer Killings Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Comer Urges Pam Bondi to Prosecute Biden Family Sarah Arnold
Advertisement