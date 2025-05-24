Ex-Obama Aide Laments How Trump Has Taken Over the Obama Coalition

Former Obama aides Jon Favreau and Dan Pfeiffer spoke about one of the main things that’s gnawing at liberals: Trump has taken over their coalition. The Republican Party is now a multi-racial working-class party. Republicans are winning enough women and Latino voters, which makes this latest iteration of the GOP virtually unbeatable. The only good news for Democrats is that Trump is term-limited, and there’s nothing permanent in politics.

Advertisement

It's an underreported gripe, but the data and the exit polling don’t lie. Pfieffer especially went into how if Democrats don’t reverse course and have the tough discussions about their messaging, agenda, and campaign strategy, they’re on the path toward total annihilation. Latino voters are fleeing the Democrats, and the current leadership and political operative class seems to be banking more on waiting for Trump to ‘screw up.’ It’s not going to work.

🚨NEW: Ex-Obama Aide Jon Favreau says new data showing Trump took his old boss' coalition is "DEPRESSING"🚨



"Kamala Harris lost critical ground with young voters and people of color, especially men of color — especially young men of color."



"'The Obama Coalition Turned Into the… pic.twitter.com/fsAZdJgOZS — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 23, 2025

"We are the party that is hoping for lower turnout, that the fewer people that vote, we have a better chance of winning, that we are losing ground with the fastest-growing parts of the population: younger voters and Latinos,” said Pfeiffer. “That is a party that can win an election every once in a while if the stars align correctly, but that is a party that will look a lot like the Democratic Party from the '60s until the '90s.”

🚨NEW: Ex-Obama Aide Dan Pfeiffer WARNS Dems may be DOOMED after new data shows massive ground Harris lost to Trump among Latinos in 2024 vs. 2016🚨



"Democrats are in a huge bit of trouble ... There's no way to look at this without recognizing the massive scale of our problems."… pic.twitter.com/Ihdb10ztal — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 23, 2025

🚨NEW: Ex-Obama Aide Dan Pfeiffer says Dems on "WRONG SIDE OF POLITICAL HISTORY" after new 2024 election data🚨



"We are the party that is hoping for lower turnout, that the fewer people that vote, we have a better chance of winning, that we are losing ground with the… pic.twitter.com/PNdqszQWK8 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 23, 2025

It's funny how things have flipped: high turnout doesn't favor Democrats anymore. If every registered voter had been dragged out of their homes and taken to the polls during the 2024 election, Trump would’ve won the popular vote by five points instead of 1.7.

The Democratic Party can’t focus on these issues because it lacks the bandwidth to face them. These people stick their heads in the sand when pressed and given facts that obliterate its views and messaging.