Ex-MSNBC Analyst's Initial Take on the Biden Mental Health Cover-Up Just Had Gasoline Poured on It

There are some areas where liberals could press the Trump administration, like the pitch to suspend habeas corpus for illegal aliens, but nothing will come of it. For starters, the Trump administration moves too fast for Democrats or the legacy press to triangulate a communications strategy that will be successful. Second, they have no message. Third, they have no leaders. And, last, they’re just flat-out wrong about everything. They’ve lost power and influence—no one cares. Another roadblock to why the media and the Democrats can’t get back to fighting the Trump agenda, not that they were doing well, to begin with, is that the bottom has finally fallen out of the Joe Biden health cover-up.

Ex-MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin explained why this story was not going away. Every Democrat who was asked about Biden’s health delivered unsatisfactory or laughably inauthentic answers. They knew, as did the media, which makes this exercise surreal. It was an institutional cover-up of epic proportions (via RealClearPolitics):

I would say they have not come clean on Biden, Inc. They're still lying about Biden, Inc. Correct? ... Yeah. And let me say again, to those of you who say, why aren't you talking about Don Jr. and his business deals? Why aren't you talking about Donald Trump's acceptance of the plane? Why aren't you talking about Stephen Miller's threat to get rid of habeas corpus? Those things get talked about plenty, lots of places. What's not talked about is the necessity in our democracy to have a Democratic Party with credibility. Look at the latest eight people about what people think about the Democratic Party and have a news media that has credibility. If you want Donald Trump held accountable, you need to have those two institutions have credibility. And this is this is not some small thing. We had a commander in chief with severe cognitive decline, who was allowed to not only stay in office, but almost be the Democratic nominee, because the media and the Democrats engaged in a cover up together, together. That's why it's important. That's why we spend so much time on this... And when Dean Phillips and other people tried to say it, they were shunned and criticized and often blackballed from the media. One of the few people with the courage to say it was an elected official and look how he was treated.

This segment on 2Way was before the revelation of Joe Biden’s metastatic prostate cancer, which means the former president was sick for years, and no one ever said anything. Halperin’s point got gasoline poured on it because now it looks like the cover-up was a two-layered cake, with this development being worse than the elaborate scheme used to shield us from the president’s declining mental state.

Democrats created their own hell, and they’re descending into it one layer at a time. Also, we’re not going to back off this story because Joe’s people decided to reveal the cancer he’s had since 2021. Nope. Sorry.