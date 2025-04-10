Ted Cruz Used the Perfect Phrase to Describe the Party's Budget Battle on...
Axios Co-Founder: Here Are the Three Reasons Why Trust in Journalism Has Collapsed....
A Former CNN Editor Did Not Just Say That About the Media and...
You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones
Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle…to Protect Joe Biden and Democrats
Narrative Trap: The Manufactured Outrage Over Patel’s Leadership Appointment
Hegseth's Panama Trip Resulted in Some Major Wins for the Trump Administration
DOGE Exposes How Red Tape Is Strangling Federal Workers
VIP
The War on Showers Is Over
Don’t Give an Inch to China!
Who Ya Gonna Call? Nobody.
What Are You Protesting?
Lexington-Concord at 250
Biden’s Department of Veterans Affairs Failed Veterans
Tipsheet

View Co-Host Pretty Much Says Black People Are Too Dumb to Get an ID to Vote

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 10, 2025 6:00 AM
Screenshot via ABC's "The View

The View’s Sunny Hostin makes it too easy. There’s nothing to say except to let her talk because she’s grade-A crazy and hilariously wrong on almost every issue. She also has a snobby aura that’s indicative of today’s progressives. So entrenched in the bubble this sect is that they have missed that their anti-voter ID law talking points are useless. 

Advertisement

It’s an issue where the people have come onto the side of the Republicans; voter ID is massively popular across the board. Yet, Hostin claims that if laws aimed at upholding election integrity are passed, like the Save Act, black people won’t be able to vote. By that, she means they’re too dumb to vote because members of her community can’t or don’t know how to get a government-issued ID.   

We’ve been over this since the Obama era. People do know where they can get an identification card. Anyone does. The only people who think otherwise are white liberals and black progressives who parrot the same shoddy talking points. Suppose black Republicans are Uncle Toms, who white and black left-wingers say on the regular, for the sin of thinking independently. What do we call the black progressive who is shackled to a talking point sheet manufactured by overeducated, snobby, and wealthy white college leftists?

Recommended

You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Oh, that got epically exposed here: 

The Left treats everyone who isn’t like them or thinks like them as children because they act like the pigs on the Animal Farm. They know what’s best. They get all the milk and apples. They try to make everyone believe in myths, like no one knows how to get a government-issued ID. They do, and this is another loser issue for Democrats. 

This party truly has nothing. 

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones Kurt Schlichter
Ted Cruz Used the Perfect Phrase to Describe the Party's Budget Battle on the Hill Matt Vespa
A Former CNN Editor Did Not Just Say That About the Media and Joe Biden's Health Matt Vespa
Axios Co-Founder: Here Are the Three Reasons Why Trust in Journalism Has Collapsed. He's Not Wrong. Matt Vespa
House Votes on Taking Action Against Rogue Judges Rebecca Downs
Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle…to Protect Joe Biden and Democrats Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement