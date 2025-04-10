View Co-Host Pretty Much Says Black People Are Too Dumb to Get an ID to Vote

The View’s Sunny Hostin makes it too easy. There’s nothing to say except to let her talk because she’s grade-A crazy and hilariously wrong on almost every issue. She also has a snobby aura that’s indicative of today’s progressives. So entrenched in the bubble this sect is that they have missed that their anti-voter ID law talking points are useless.

It’s an issue where the people have come onto the side of the Republicans; voter ID is massively popular across the board. Yet, Hostin claims that if laws aimed at upholding election integrity are passed, like the Save Act, black people won’t be able to vote. By that, she means they’re too dumb to vote because members of her community can’t or don’t know how to get a government-issued ID.

Sunny Hostin: Many blacks and women will not be able to vote if we require ID pic.twitter.com/CxEgACUkoX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 9, 2025

Sunny Hostin: Other countries can’t trust the US, because Americans might elect a dictator every four years.



🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2ljxXXgpbo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 9, 2025

We’ve been over this since the Obama era. People do know where they can get an identification card. Anyone does. The only people who think otherwise are white liberals and black progressives who parrot the same shoddy talking points. Suppose black Republicans are Uncle Toms, who white and black left-wingers say on the regular, for the sin of thinking independently. What do we call the black progressive who is shackled to a talking point sheet manufactured by overeducated, snobby, and wealthy white college leftists?

Oh, that got epically exposed here:

Asking white people if they think voter ID laws are racist and then asking black people. pic.twitter.com/12j54tCdMr — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 3, 2025

The Left treats everyone who isn’t like them or thinks like them as children because they act like the pigs on the Animal Farm. They know what’s best. They get all the milk and apples. They try to make everyone believe in myths, like no one knows how to get a government-issued ID. They do, and this is another loser issue for Democrats.

This party truly has nothing.