Wait, The Bidens Want to Return to Politics?

I’m not sure Jill Biden gets it, and this is a political initiative by Mrs. Biden because the Democrats are done with this man. The elderly crust of the Democratic Party has yet to figure out that the base wants to turn the page on the Clintons and the Bidens—which have become two loser organizations. Hillary Clinton couldn’t do it, and Joe Biden is half brain-dead. Lady MacBeth wants back in on public life, and the family is reportedly offering services to rebuild the party. It’s not been well-received (via NBC News):

Former President Joe Biden has told some Democratic leaders he’ll raise funds, campaign and do anything else necessary for Democrats to recover lost ground as the Trump administration rolls back programs the party helped design, according to people close to him. Biden privately met last month with the new Democratic National Committee chairman, Ken Martin, and offered to help as the party struggles to regain its viability amid polling that shows its popularity has been sinking, the people said. So far, Biden's overture seems to have fallen flat. Democrats find themselves adrift, casting about for a compelling messenger. Whoever that is, it's not Biden, many party activists and donors contend. He's tethered to the 2024 defeat and, at 82, is a symbol more of the party's past than its future, they argue. “Who’s going to want Joe Biden back in the game?” said a major Biden supporter, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk candidly about him.

This move would be like a sports franchise rehiring the general manager who helped wreck it. No one wants this man around, who’s seen as contributing to the chaos that engulfed the party during the 2024 election. Biden couldn’t or wouldn’t comprehend that he was unpopular, his presidency was a failure, and he was never going to beat Trump. He refused to believe the polls, which all had him losing. Fun fact: Not a single survey, even from liberals, had him ever lead Donald J. Trump. And this man, who’s not just brain dead but also politically blind, is going to be part of its supposed resurrection with voters.

Now, that’s some good comedy. The Democrats are rudderless, divided, and leaderless. The positions that form the core of their agenda are beyond unpopular. All they have is theater, and it’s veering into acts of domestic terrorism.