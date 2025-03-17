The Dems Don't Have a Valid Answer to This Question, and It's Hilarious

You can’t act and talk like the cock of the walk when your party’s approval rating is absolute trash. The Democratic Party is perpetually stuck in a 2008 mindset and engulfed in nostalgia, back when they knew how to win elections and, most importantly, could reach a wide range of voters. That ability has completely atrophied, with the Democrats’ brand severely damaged due to their defending the indefensible across an array of public policy issues. The party has reached historic lows, and they don’t have an answer.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Democratic Party favorability among Americans plummets to 29%, the lowest ever in CNN polling



pic.twitter.com/jeiZkmcK6E — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 16, 2025

Some, like Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), think the Democrats’ approval rating, which has sunk below 30 percent, is due to them not fighting Donald Trump hard enough.

Welker: The Democrat party approval number are at historic lows. Why?



Murphy: The American people just want us to fight Donald Trump harder — because if we don’t, we’ll lose our Democracy.



They are completely lost. pic.twitter.com/fTsHJJMfZz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

When asked about whether Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) would face a primary challenge die to his caving on the spending bill, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) refused to answer, saying that’s four years away—we might have elections by then.

Tapper: Do you think AOC should primary Chuck Schumer?



Rep. Crockett: That's four years from now... We don't even know if we will have elections in four years. pic.twitter.com/XQMmQl2JPU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 16, 2025

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), leader of House Democrats, is still trotting old talking points about inflation, claiming they’ve gone up. No, sir—you must be quicker to do this job.

🚨Hakeem Jeffries claims Democrats “have Republicans on the run” — says “inflation is going up."



Inflation is, in fact, going down.



Does Hakeem do anything but lie? pic.twitter.com/8KusCtpEtQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

If anything, this week showed a Democratic Party that has no message, no leader, and doesn’t exactly have a reason to exist other than lie about Donald Trump. The disunity among Democrats was explicit this week, with House Democrats urging all-out rebellion against Schumer. Jeffries was frustrated that his cheap production of a unified Democratic Party shattered to dust.

You can’t talk and act like you’re more popular than Trump when everyone hates you, guys. It’s just that simple. No one wants to be a Democrat, the Bud Lights of politics.

NBC News poll: Just 7 percent of Americans have a very favorable opinion of the Democratic Party... the lowest number ever recorded — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 16, 2025

Advertisement