Are Trump's Approval Ratings Dropping? HA HA HA HA ... No.
Former WSJ Columnist Explains Why the Libs She Knows Are Happy Trump Won
The List of Libs Writers Quitting Has Become a Butcher's Bill
Tom Hanks, Margaret Brennan, and the European Ministers -- Reveal It All
Vance in Munich and Foreign Policy Realism for the Modern World
VIP
Did You Catch How Singer Changed 'O Canada' Ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off...
Senate Adopts GOP Budget Resolution After All-Night Vote-a-Rama
NPR Is National Public Relations for the War on Trump
The Policies of European Elites End in Tears
Defending the Indefensible
Trump’s Foreign Policy and What He Stands for Are Emerging After Only a...
Sorry, Democrats, Federal Government Layoffs Are Necessary to Defeat the National Debt ‘Vi...
Dumm
A New Day in America
Tipsheet

Team USA Lost the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship, But They Got a Cool Phone Call From Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 21, 2025 6:30 AM
Pool via AP

I’m not happy about how this game ended. It was going to be a challenging game—Team Canada is stacked with the elite of the professional hockey world. Yet, the United States has closed the gap. It was going to be a slog. The game went into overtime, and for reasons that escape logic, Auston Matthews left Conor McDavid alone in the slot to rip one right past American goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who was spectacular in this tournament. 

Advertisement

Team USA went down 3-2. It sucks.

A part of me wants to invade Canada right now and make it a state. Another part of me wants punitive tariffs. When things simmer down, we’re left with the fact that the Stanley Cup is never going back North at the end of this NHL season again, so we have that going for us. And Team USA also got a pretty cool phone call from President Donald J. Trump before puck drop. 

Recommended

Tom Hanks, Margaret Brennan, and the European Ministers -- Reveal It All Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

“I just want to wish you a lot of luck. You really are a skilled group of people. It's an honor to talk to you. And get out there, and there is no pressure whatsoever,” said the president.  “We love you guys. We'll be watching tonight. Bring it home.” 

Team USA had many chances to bring it home, but Canada took home the 4 Nations Face-Off cup. However, they won’t return the one that matters this season, so it is what it is. 

I still can’t believe McDavid was all alone in the slot like that; you deserve to lose when you let that happen. 

Still, the atmosphere was electric, and the late Johnny Gaudreau got a nice sendoff from the crowd in Boston.

Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Hanks, Margaret Brennan, and the European Ministers -- Reveal It All Victor Davis Hanson
Former WSJ Columnist Explains Why the Libs She Knows Are Happy Trump Won Matt Vespa
Are Trump's Approval Ratings Dropping? HA HA HA HA ... No. Matt Vespa
The List of Libs Writers Quitting Has Become a Butcher's Bill Matt Vespa
Political Commentator Delivered the Perfect Parable for the DEI Bureaucracy Matt Vespa
No Way This Dem Rep Said That About the Reported DOGE Dividend Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tom Hanks, Margaret Brennan, and the European Ministers -- Reveal It All Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement