Team USA Lost the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship, But They Got a Cool Phone Call From Trump

I’m not happy about how this game ended. It was going to be a challenging game—Team Canada is stacked with the elite of the professional hockey world. Yet, the United States has closed the gap. It was going to be a slog. The game went into overtime, and for reasons that escape logic, Auston Matthews left Conor McDavid alone in the slot to rip one right past American goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who was spectacular in this tournament.
I know nothing about hockey— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 21, 2025
but why is 34 skating away from the best player in the world to double a player in the corner, leaving McDavid wide open in front of the net?
way too easy
again, I know nothing about hockey but why pic.twitter.com/wUHHLschut
CONNOR MCDAVID WINS THE 4 NATIONS FOR CANADA IN OVERTIME 😱🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/7XIdlj4c75— ESPN (@espn) February 21, 2025
Team USA went down 3-2. It sucks.
A part of me wants to invade Canada right now and make it a state. Another part of me wants punitive tariffs. When things simmer down, we’re left with the fact that the Stanley Cup is never going back North at the end of this NHL season again, so we have that going for us. And Team USA also got a pretty cool phone call from President Donald J. Trump before puck drop.
🇺🇸🔊President Trump's Phone Call with @USAHockey— President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 21, 2025
"I just want to wish you a lot of luck. You really are a skilled group of people. It's an honor to talk to you… We love you guys. We'll be watching tonight. Bring it home." #4Nations pic.twitter.com/yo690NXxxS
ESPN plays President Trump's call with @usahockey before tonight's #4Nations faceoff pic.twitter.com/7PKT0QzmJ4— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 21, 2025
“I just want to wish you a lot of luck. You really are a skilled group of people. It's an honor to talk to you. And get out there, and there is no pressure whatsoever,” said the president. “We love you guys. We'll be watching tonight. Bring it home.”
Team USA had many chances to bring it home, but Canada took home the 4 Nations Face-Off cup. However, they won’t return the one that matters this season, so it is what it is.
bro pic.twitter.com/I7trQ2SRHN— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 21, 2025
I still can’t believe McDavid was all alone in the slot like that; you deserve to lose when you let that happen.
Still, the atmosphere was electric, and the late Johnny Gaudreau got a nice sendoff from the crowd in Boston.
Absolute goosebumps watching the National Anthem in TD Garden tonight.— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 21, 2025
America is back. 🇺🇸 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ErpsFtrKqz
"What would the 15-year-old version of yourself tell you that at 22 years old you'd be playing for Team USA in this game?"— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 21, 2025
Brock Faber: "He'd tell me he hates Canada."
(Via: @NHLNetwork)
pic.twitter.com/EufH9IW7bJ
No one:— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 20, 2025
Me tonight: pic.twitter.com/OtpUxC6Tux
They just played the Miracle speech inside TD Garden… pic.twitter.com/QhLKWZXFiN— Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) February 21, 2025
“Johnny Hockey” chants at TD Garden ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ytH3EiULsG— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 21, 2025
🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/uN7Pbm1WI1— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 21, 2025
