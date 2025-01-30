CNN Guest's Horrific Take on Illegal Aliens Proves Libs Don't Know How Voters Think Anymore

Liberals don’t know how voters think anymore. Is it arrogance, stupidity, or ignorance? Maybe it’s a little bit of everything since they still don’t know how to react to a second Trump presidency, which has been rolling. As in 2016, illegal immigration is one of the things that catapulted the president to victory, and liberals still don’t get it.

Advertisement

They abandoned their built-in policy advantage in health care years ago to double down on an open borders, pro-illegal alien, and pro-amnesty policy push that no one finds appealing, even among Latinos. Trump quintupled his support along the Latino-majority border counties in 2020, a red flag long forgotten in the euphoria of Joe Biden seemingly winning that year’s presidential election.

The Biden administration, ever incompetent, tried to argue that the American voter didn’t understand the border crisis. They did, and they showed it by electing Donald Trump as president again. Now, we have ICE raids and other federal agents deporting illegals by the fist full. Local law enforcement will soon be deputized as immigration officers as Trump invokes an old INS-era statute, pending state agreements with DHS; most states will sign onto this measure. The Laken Riley Act now makes it law to detain illegal aliens guilty of succeeding crimes. They already committed a federal one by entering the country illegally.

This law was passed with healthy bipartisan margins. Yet, the liberal pundit class snarls and gets huffy, hoping for the moment women complain that they can’t get blueberries for their smoothies, as if that’s all illegal aliens do, which is insulting. If you came here illegally, I want you gone, but this reaction from liberals is very much akin to 19th-century Democrats when they lost their slaves. CNN guest Jenna Arnold decided to hurl this stupidity into the air this week (via Fox News):

Jennings: If you are here illegally, you should be deported



Democrat: “I can’t wait until American women can’t put blueberries in their smoothies."



Truly incredible stuff.

pic.twitter.com/BKyn7pLEJ4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 29, 2025





Democratic strategist Jenna Arnold warned that illegal immigrants are needed in America for tasks such as "picking strawberries." On CNN's "NewsNight with Abby Phillip," a panel spoke about the Trump administration’s crackdowns on illegal immigrants across the U.S. One topic they debated was how the administration should approach not just the illegal immigrants themselves, but the American employers who are benefiting from their labor. […] "I don‘t want to hear that they‘re doing work that no one else will do," he said. "Talk to guys in the building trades, plumbers, contractors-" "Picking strawberries," Democratic strategist Jenna Arnold interjected. "These building trades guys are being hurt by labor that shouldn’t be here," Stephen replied. Arnold continued her argument that cracking down on illegal immigration will have consequences felt across the country. "I can’t wait until American women can’t get blueberries for their smoothies," she said. "I cannot wait until there is a full crackdown on all small businesses, as if that’s going to be the solution to the immigration problem," she claimed. "It is just going to put immigration-related issues further into the darker corners. We‘re not going to see them. It‘s just going to become even harder to solve the problem. It doesn‘t make sense to punish individuals and people when there is a broken system."

Advertisement

Spare me—working Americans can and will do these jobs. People like Arnold won’t, but there’s a massive pool to get these purportedly ‘illegal alien-only’ jobs done. It’s the weakest of arguments against enforcing our immigration laws, and luckily, we don’t have a president who will cave. Trump knows he has a mandate. Most voters support mass deportations of illegals. They will be found and deported, with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth guaranteeing the military flights will continue. We are going to enforce our laws. We will secure the border, and those who are here illegally, if caught, are going.

Blueberries? These people aren't serious at all.