Week One Into Trump's Second Presidency Showed the Media Couldn't Let January 6 Go

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 27, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

The first week of the second Trump presidency is over, and the liberal media decided to use it as one last effort, though I’m sure they’ll try again in the future, to make us care about January 6. When Donald J. Trump was being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States last Monday, CNN noted the surreal aspect that this was the site where Trump supporters walked around peacefully in what has laughably been construed as an act of armed rebellion.  

No one cares, guys. 

Your little committee couldn’t make us care about this little riot that most Americans moved on from days after the inconsequential event. To boot, they asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was bombarded about the pardons on the Big Three, CBS, NBC, and ABC, about this topic that isn’t his wheelhouse anymore: 

To members of the liberal media, this topic is so dead I don’t even know how to explain it in a way that you’d understand. It was litigated in the court of public opinion. The verdict: Donald Trump was elected president. End of subject. End of debate.  

Trump won. The GOP won. We won, and you lost. And with Joe Biden pardoning his son and the rest of his crime family before he left office, there isn’t anything Democrats can say about it. Trump is president, you’re not, and he can pardon whomever he wants. 

Deal with it. We’re all so sick of January 6, the lies you told about it, and how the Left has perpetually overblown its historical significance. 

Friendly reminder: AOC wasn't at the Capitol on January 6.

