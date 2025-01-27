Week One Into Trump's Second Presidency Showed the Media Couldn't Let January 6 Go

The first week of the second Trump presidency is over, and the liberal media decided to use it as one last effort, though I’m sure they’ll try again in the future, to make us care about January 6. When Donald J. Trump was being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States last Monday, CNN noted the surreal aspect that this was the site where Trump supporters walked around peacefully in what has laughably been construed as an act of armed rebellion.

No one cares, guys.

🔥 NEW: CNN’s Wolf Blitzer gets blitzed in heated segment with Congressman James (R-MI) over Trump’s pardons for January 6 prisoners. “Part of the reason people feel so disconnected from pundits and politicians is that you don’t understand where people are coming from!” pic.twitter.com/i9VNVLRflj — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 22, 2025

Your little committee couldn’t make us care about this little riot that most Americans moved on from days after the inconsequential event. To boot, they asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was bombarded about the pardons on the Big Three, CBS, NBC, and ABC, about this topic that isn’t his wheelhouse anymore:

On CBS, Obama donor/vacation partner Gayle King pressed Marco Rubio twice on January 6 pardons: "What message do you think that sends to people around the world about what we stand for?" As if Ukraine and Israel are still obsessing like our media about January 6. pic.twitter.com/nzskvUTjRw — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 21, 2025

On NBC, new co-host Craig Melvin drew the assignment of asking Marco Rubio two questions about the January 6 pardons. As in: who's to say another disgruntled crowd at the Capitol won't do it again?



Or: when disgruntled crowds injure (and even kill) cops in a left-wing protest,… pic.twitter.com/YIqHOsQrF5 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 21, 2025

ABC's Clinton-press-aide-turned-anchorman George Stephanopoulos presses Marco Rubio about January 6 pardons (twice). I liked that Rubio threw in George's resume: "I don't anticipate a single one of our partners will ask about it, obviously, and you know this well from your time… pic.twitter.com/qd5YwNMcyI — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 21, 2025

To members of the liberal media, this topic is so dead I don’t even know how to explain it in a way that you’d understand. It was litigated in the court of public opinion. The verdict: Donald Trump was elected president. End of subject. End of debate.

Trump won. The GOP won. We won, and you lost. And with Joe Biden pardoning his son and the rest of his crime family before he left office, there isn’t anything Democrats can say about it. Trump is president, you’re not, and he can pardon whomever he wants.

Deal with it. We’re all so sick of January 6, the lies you told about it, and how the Left has perpetually overblown its historical significance.

SUNNY HOSTIN: "You don't move on…because January 6th was one of the worst moments in American history, like World War II…the Holocaust, slavery." pic.twitter.com/Z7sbbYfRXx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2025

And here is,



AOC thought that she was going to be raped and killed at the Capitol on January 6th.



The only problem with that is the Bitch was not at the Capitol on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/3NrT9MixEm — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) December 15, 2024

Friendly reminder: AOC wasn't at the Capitol on January 6.