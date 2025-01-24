Canada's Pierre Poilievre Had the Perfect Response When Asked About This Trump Executive Order

Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who will likely be the next prime minister, is known for his exceptional skills in making liberal reporters eat it during press conferences and interviews. He’s not as aggressive as Trump in his tone and inflection, but he’s just as lethal. He knows the media’s games as well, and most should know it by now.

Advertisement

When asked about Donald Trump’s executive order on recognizing only two genders, which is fact-based and acknowledges basic biology, the conservative leader left CP24 host Phil Perkins stumped with a simple reply: is there another gender that we are unaware of right now (via Fox News):

Pierre Poilievre stuns anchor when asked if his government would consider more than two genders.



Poilievre: "Do you have any other genders that you'd like to name?" pic.twitter.com/lLZNTMy4Qq — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) January 22, 2025

When pressed on President Donald Trump’s executive order rejecting transgender ideology, Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre challenged a journalist to name any gender aside from "men and women." On his first day in office, Trump declared, "As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States Government, that there are only two genders, male and female." The executive order, "Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government," was part of a flurry of reforms against excesses of far-left identity politics in American government. CP24 news host Phil Perkins spoke about the executive order as he interviewed Poilievre, the politician many believe is most likely to replace current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. […] "Well, I don’t know. Do you have any other genders that you’d like to name?" Poilievre asked dryly. The host reiterated his question, "I’m just asking more so if you’re in line with what he is saying. Do you agree with what he’s saying? Is that something that you would be lockstep with if elected as prime minister?" "Well, I’m not aware of any other genders than men and women. I mean, if you have any other that you want me to consider, you’re welcome to tell me right now," the Canadian conservative leader said. "Well, there’s- well, there’s… Personally, I am a man," Perkins tried to explain, saying some would refer to him as a "cis-man." "Me, too. I am a man as well," Poilievre replied, adding, "We have something in common."

The short clip affirms that the Left has lost the plot on this issue. This stuff isn’t normal. It’s a lefty garbage academic exercise on acid that’s led to serial child abuse nationwide. We voted to end this circus last November. It’s already shutting down in Europe as various health services are nixing puberty blockers and other abusive care to prepubescent youth. A new study obliterated the narrative that lack of such care increases the likelihood of suicide. These people are just as likely to commit suicide as those who had the mutilating surgeries. Enough. It should be reclassified as a mental illness.

Let’s hope Canada ends this nightmare within their borders this year.