Tipsheet

A Local Meteorologist Got Fired Over Her Social Media Post About Elon Musk

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 23, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Elon Musk fake Nazi salute nontroversy has cost a local Wisconsin meteorologist her job. Sam Kuffel is no longer employed with Channel 58 after taking to her personal social media to blast Elon Musk, who liberals have become obsessed with, for making a Nazi gesture at President Donald Trump’s inaugural rally. That didn’t happen, with the Anti-Defamation League even calling out the lies about this moment. Still, it’s gotten liberal America into a tizzy, but no one cares or believes it, which is why it’s fizzling out. For Ms. Kuffel, she should have known better (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel): 

A Milwaukee TV weather forecaster has been dropped by her station one day after she criticized Elon Musk on social media for his straight-arm gesture that many have likened to a Nazi salute. 

Staffers at WDJT-TV (Channel 58) were alerted by email on Wednesday that meteorologist Sam Kuffel had left the station. Her biography and picture had been removed from Channel 58 website by Wednesday afternoon. 

"Meteorologist Sam Kuffel is no longer employed at CBS58," said the staff memo from news director Jessie Garcia that was obtained by the Journal Sentinel. "A search for a replacement is underway." 

A spokeswoman for Weigel Broadcasting Co. confirmed via email late Wednesday that Kuffel was no longer with Channel 58. But the spokeswoman said she couldn't comment further because this was a personnel issue. 

Ms. Kuffle joins the likes of Taylor Lorenz, who got into trouble with The Washington Post brass for calling Joe Biden a war criminal in her story on Instagram. That’s not the company you want to be in. 

