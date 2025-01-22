VIP
Pardon Me About Birthright Citizenship
All Federal Employees in DEI Roles to Be Placed on Paid Leave By...
Why the Latest Pete Hegseth Character Assassination Attempt Lasted About Two Seconds
The End of ESG
MSNBC Grapples With a New Presidency, and Brian Stelter Back to Watching Fox...
NPR Slaps Black Republican With Lame 'No Evidence' Card
MAGA and King's Dream
The Visionary Foolishly Underestimated for Decades Is Now the Greatest President in U.S....
Trump Stands With the Founders on Trade
Trump's Gender Policy Is Correct and Sensical But Will Likely Face Legal Challenges
American Power
Pardons Show the Need to Downsize DOJ
Barron Trump Wins Hearts with Thoughtful Gesture During Inauguration
Jake Sullivan Allegedly Ordered NSC Staff to Sabotage Second Trump Term
Trump Drops a Late Night Post Torching Lib Pastor Who Lectured Him During Prayer Service

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 22, 2025 2:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Rebecca will have a much longer post on this later today, but who does this woman think she is? Bishop Mariann Budde opted to use the inaugural prayer service to lecture President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, urging them to spit in the faces of the American people who elected them to deport criminal illegal aliens, secure the southern border, and enforce immigration measures. 

“The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors...may I ask you to have mercy Mr. President on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away,” she said.  

For most of the day, Trump was mute in his response. After the service, when asked about his reaction to the lecture, the president said, “What did you think? Did you find it exciting? Was not too exciting, was it?” 

He later posted on Truth Social a little past midnight this morning, torching Bishop Budde: 

The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA. Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! 

Bishop Budde spoke about this incident on CNN yesterday.  

Woman, we won, and you lost. And there aren’t enough prayers to stop the Trump agenda. So, you got your five minutes; now go away, shut the hell up, and let the ICE agents deport the illegal aliens. 

On the flip side, CNN's Scott Jennings took the bishop to the cleaners, quipping that this happens when you leave it to the "Wokescopalians" to turn a traditional prayer service into a circus. 


 

