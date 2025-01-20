There's Bad News Coming for the National Security Officials Who Pushed the Hunter Biden Laptop Lie

It’s time for some revenge. Sorry, I want scalps nailed to the walls in some cases. After he’s sworn in as the 47th president of the United States today, President Donald J. Trump will issue between 50-200 executive orders in the coming days. We could see 100 later today. From immigration, DEI insanity, increasing energy production, and getting the Biden price hikes under control, Trump will likely undo what soon-to-be-former President Biden has done in four miserable years. Yet, he’s also planning to revoke the security clearances of dozens of national security officials who lied about the Hunter Biden laptop (via Fox News) [emphasis mine]:

Trump to suspend security clearances for the 51 national security officials "who lied about Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election."



President-elect Trump will sign more than 200 executive actions on his first day in office—a massive, record-setting first wave of policy priorities focused on border security, energy, reducing the cost of living for American families, ending DEI programs across the federal government, and more, Fox News Digital has learned. A senior administration official who is familiar with the executive actions and authorized to brief Fox News Digital said Trump will sign multiple "omnibus" executive orders that each contain dozens of major executive actions. […] Trump, on his first day, will also suspend the security clearances for the 51 national security officials who "lied" about Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election. He is also expected to establish biological sex definitions; rename places like the Gulf of Mexico, which will become the "Gulf of America," and more. […] Incoming Trump administration officials told Fox News Digital that the overarching theme of his Day One actions is "promises made, promises kept."

These people tried to run the same playbook as Russian collusion. For a period, it worked, as new outlets dismissed Hunter Biden’s laptop as a legitimate story. Only we in conservative media knew the truth from the get-go that this device offered a window into the world of the Biden crime family. These officials also knowingly lied to promote that myth to help Joe Biden win an election. Every single one should be detained indefinitely for this act of election interference, but losing their security clearances is a start.