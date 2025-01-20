VIP
Tipsheet

This Was the Marquee Moment at the Commander-in-Chief Ball

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 20, 2025 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

 What a day it has been, fellow patriots.  

Donald Trump is the 47th president of the United States. 

He issued a slew of executive orders to undo the damage done by Joe Biden over the last four years, declaring the southern border situation a national emergency, nuked wasteful federal DEI programs, and withdrew again from the Paris Climate Treaty.  

It’s just the beginning of how this administration will set us back on track, back to greatness and national revival. Yet, after the ceremonies, Trump attended the various balls last evening, where he caught a glimpse of the new Air Force One at the Commander-in-Chief Ball (via CBS News): 

The first stop for Mr. Trump is the Commander-in-Chief Ball, which is geared toward military service members. The president and the first lady entered the stage and danced to "An American Trilogy" by Elvis Presley. 

"I've had no higher privilege in life than to serve as your commander in chief, not once but twice," Mr. Trump said to the cheering crowd.  

During his speech, he gave shoutouts to Space Force, the branch of the U.S. Armed Forces focused on military operations and defense in space, and thanked service members whom he said are some of his biggest supporters. 

The country music band Rascal Flatts and country singer Parker McCollum are the featured performers at the Commander-in-Chief Ball. 

Pete Hegseth, Mr. Trump's pick to lead the Defense Department, was seen posing for photos with other attendees at the Commander-In-Chief Ball, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. 

He spoke with our troops stationed in South Korea, asking some soldiers how Kim Jong-un was doing. Still, the highlight was the president doing his signature dance, sword in hand. 

America is back.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

