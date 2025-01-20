The Lack of Self-Awareness Here by CNN's Jake Tapper Is Astounding

Is Jake Tapper trying to get his network sued again? If anything, it displayed a remarkable lack of self-awareness. The CNN host was not pleased with the likes of tech billionaires showing up for Donald J. Trump’s inauguration.

"We're about to enter an era of deepfakes and all sorts of misinformation and the degree to which those five gentleman play a role or do not play a role will be pivotal in terms of where the American people are four years from now."

Jake, your network just lost a massive lawsuit where you smeared a Navy veteran and peddled fake news. Yet, it’s a trip-up that’s not shocking: no one in the news media has been fired or held accountable for lying about the Hunter Biden laptop or the years’ long delusion that Donald Trump was a Kremlin agent. Never has an industry’s credibility been shredded, unlike in the latter story, which, like the laptop, some of us knew from the start was a crock.

Also, if Apple’s Tim Cook is going to be branded a Nazi now for donating to Trump, please spare me. Also, this is such a tired reaction from the media that no one cares. That’s why alternative information ecosystems are flourishing, so we don’t have to listen to CNN and MSNBC lying to us 24/7.

I, however, cannot tune them out, as I’m paid to watch and follow these clowns.