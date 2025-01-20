The Legal Rebellion Against Trump Has Begun

Anti-Trump liberals have begun their legal rebellion against the 47th president of the United States. The Left doesn’t get it: you lost the election. You don’t get to decide things right now, especially since Trump has a mandate, clinching the Electoral College and the popular vote. Still, these miserable people need to do something, so three lawsuits were filed in Washington, the only state to move more to the Left during the 2024 election, against the Department of Government Efficiency initiative (via Politico):

The legal resistance to President Donald Trump has already begun. Within minutes of Trump taking the oath of office, at least three lawsuits were filed in federal court in Washington, seeking to shut down Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” until it complies with transparency rules related to governmental advisory entities. The lawsuits allege that the project Trump announced to target government waste violates the Federal Advisory Committee Act by giving private individuals roles in the government decision-making process without the public access the law requires. Days after his election in November, Trump pledged to set up DOGE, headed by Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump mentioned the so-called department during his inaugural address and aides said he plans to issue an executive order later Monday formalizing the efficiency-seeking enterprise. […] A fourth lawsuit filed Monday by the Center for Biological Diversity seeks all records from the Office of Management and Budget relating to DOGE. There are signs that the incoming Trump administration was expecting legal challenges to the money-saving effort. In December, Trump announced that Washington election lawyer William McGinley would serve as general counsel for the project.

Bring it on, liberal America. We’ve beaten you before, and we’ll do it again.

As Politico noted, the difference here is that Trump is prepared to hire a lawyer for DOGE. The first time Trump encountered these politically motivated lawsuits, it was to execute his national security executive order on immigration that involved predominately Muslim countries. The media dubbed it the Muslim ban, which was erroneous. Barack Obama selected the nations listed in the order. Then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates refused to follow it and was fired. And yes, the state of Washington was at the forefront of that action, led by then-Attorney General Bob Ferguson, now governor.

Let’s see how these lawsuits play out. It’s nothing major like an immigration executive order, but it’s a taste of what’s to come from the anti-Trump wing of the legal and activist world.