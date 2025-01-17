New Video Shows LAFD Warning the City About Karen Bass' Cuts 21 Days Before the Fires Began

It wasn’t the intention of this segment, but it indeed bolstered the likely movement to recall Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. The mayor cut tens of millions from the Los Angeles Fire Department months before the county fires erupted, becoming the costliest natural disaster in American history.

And now we have video of numerous LAFD officials warning that these steep cuts could impact disaster response. These grievances were made 21 days before the fires started. The political class ignored these people, and residents were killed in the blazes. The death toll is at least 24, but it’s bound to rise.

21 days before the Palisades Fire broke out, Los Angeles Fire personnel jammed into a LA Fire commission meeting with a dire warning about the consequences of Karen Bass’ budget cuts.



“The residence of Los Angeles are going to pay the ultimate sacrifice, and someone will die.” pic.twitter.com/RpHN9yOziq — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Bass is facing a political nightmare on all fronts. She cut LAFD funding, and the county is burned to ash. She promised not to leave the country while in office but left to attend Gnana’s presidential inauguration. As the county burned, she was partying at an embassy cocktail reception. And when pressed about the trip, she said she had no regrets. She’s a trainwreck. If not recalled, she shouldn’t even file re-election paperwork. Bass’ career in public life is cooked.

The city cut LAFD to spend the monies on the top three issues for California’s Democratic Party: hobos, climate change, and illegal aliens.

BOMBSHELL: “Los Angeles fire chief Kristin Crowley warned city officials in November that her department had about half as many firefighters as it needed. When deadly wildfires struck the city two months later, Mayor Karen Bass's administration pulled Crowley's memo from its… pic.twitter.com/FDhfhVvRtZ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 13, 2025

And yes, LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley isn't immune to the chaos in the department either. You already know the DEI nonsense she tried to push for the rank and file.