How Liz Warren Reacted to This Pete Hegseth Development Really Says It All
We Know Where Karen Bass Was When the LA County Fires Broke Out....
Bill Maher Wonders If This Is Going to Happen to the Dems If...
Reporter Drops a Bombshell About the Firefighter Response to the Los Angeles County...
The Liberal Media Just Can't Damage Pete Hegseth
VIP
Let’s Not Freak Out When Trump Does Not Get Everything He Wants Immediately
Europe Takes a Bite Out of America's Apple
VIP
Majority of Dems, Republicans Agree on This Issue About the Country
LA's Devastating Lesson for Blue Cities Everywhere
The Law That Disarmed Trump Is Unfair, Illogical and Constitutionally Dubious
Meet the Palisades Looting Suspects
Trump Is Assembling the Most Modern, Pro-LGBT Republican Presidential Cabinet In History
Laken Riley Act Is Not Enough
And the Winner Is...Hamas
Tipsheet

Karen Bass Is So Politically Toxic It Forced the Owner of the LA Times to Say This

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 15, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

This is Los Angeles, California. Even when the politicians are atrocious crooks, you seldom hear media figures regret their endorsement of said individuals. Well, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of The Los Angeles Times, went there: he admitted that his paper’s endorsement of Karen Bass was an error.  

Advertisement

“We endorsed Karen Bass. I think right now, that's a mistake. And we admit that,” he said on Mark Halperin’s 2Way show. He even went further, though he added nothing too revolutionary. He said that perhaps we need to look better at those running for office regarding competence and if they’ve ever run things.  

You only get this type of political apathy under a system with virtual one-party rule. Bass only got the job because she was a black Democrat.  

Wildfires have been raging in Los Angeles County for days. It’s burned through over 40,000 acres, destroyed Pacific Palisades and Malibu, and killed at least 24 people, though the death toll is expected to rise. These fires might become the costliest natural disaster in US history, and Bass’ political career might have been incinerated in them. Even with her role as mayor being mostly ceremonial, the who’s who in the area’s political scene noted that Bass has put on a show on what not to do.  

Recommended

Reporter Drops a Bombshell About the Firefighter Response to the Los Angeles County Fires Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It also doesn’t help that her office has been busted burying memos from the Los Angeles Fire Department, who warned they needed more manpower, that cutting some $17 million from the department, which happened months ago, would be detrimental to emergency response, and her broken promise of never going abroad during her tenure as mayor. Bass was in Ghana when the fires broke out.  

She looks out of her depth, but the liberal media and the Democrats will say she’s receiving undue criticism for being a woman and a person of color. No, she sucks at her job, along with the rest of the California political establishment, and this incompetence has led to people losing their homes, livelihoods, and in some cases, their lives because of it. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reporter Drops a Bombshell About the Firefighter Response to the Los Angeles County Fires Matt Vespa
How Liz Warren Reacted to This Pete Hegseth Development Really Says It All Matt Vespa
We Know Where Karen Bass Was When the LA County Fires Broke Out. The Story Just Got Worse. Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Wonders If This Is Going to Happen to the Dems If They Don't Change Matt Vespa
The Liberal Media Just Can't Damage Pete Hegseth Matt Vespa
Europe Takes a Bite Out of America's Apple Stephen Moore

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Reporter Drops a Bombshell About the Firefighter Response to the Los Angeles County Fires Matt Vespa
Advertisement