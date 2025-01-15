Bill Maher Wonders If This Is Going to Happen to the Dems If They Don't Change

Bill Maher sat down with Fox 11 Los Angeles’s Elex Michaelson recently, and he once again hurled an axe at the face of the Democratic Party for being unable to hold themselves accountable over the 2024 elections. Not being on his HBO set, the liberal comedian was more analytical, though we know he’s bound to say something awful about conservatives in due time. Yet, the HBO host warned that his party is at risk of dying out. He wondered if they were going the way of the Whig Party but hoped that wouldn’t be the case as parties, like organisms, find ways to survive.

Advertisement

We’ll see, but he again dropped good points about the Left’s fetish with oppressed peoples. Maher admitted he’s all about expanding rights but also said progressives don’t know when to stop. He added that what voters found oppressive this year was the price of eggs and other goods, an issue that Democrats largely ignored since their consultant class has also become snobby, insulated, and outright bonkers.

Bill Maher warns that if the Democrat party does not adapt, they could become politically extinct like the Whig party:

"You know, that the Democrats are all for the oppressed. And what the electorate was saying was, you know what's oppressing me? The price of eggs. That's what's… pic.twitter.com/xcKkqx22WB — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) January 12, 2025

You need to live in the year that you’re living in and not be so obnoxious about retroactively supplying this exclusionary, unhinged, and illiberal woke ethos to everything. Voters don’t want to join Democrats; they want to punch them in the face.

Maher highlighted Donald Trump having the best performance with non-white voters since Nixon as a sign that rightly shows that it’s more about class. Trump has turned the GOP into a multi-racial working-class party that will be hard to beat in national elections.

Can Democrats adapt and survive? It’s up to them. I, for one, hope they die out.