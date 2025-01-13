Associated Press Really Went There With This Piece About the California Wildfires
Tipsheet

Watch Gavin Newsom Get Fact-Checked on Live TV Regarding Empty Reservoirs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 13, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Gov. Gavin Newsom is trying hard not to get blamed for his state’s abject failure to respond to the Los Angeles County fires. The man has presidential aspirations, and this natural disaster could burn those aspirations to ash. Newsom seems more focused on trying to score points by slamming Donald Trump’s legitimate criticism of how the state has handled the fires. It’s a top-down mess. And what Trump has posted on social media is a 2.0 on the Richter scale compared to what’s coming from residents when these fires settle.  

The firefighters had no water. The Los Angeles Fire Department’s budget was cut by almost $20 million months before the blaze, even with memos showing Mayor Karen Bass that such cuts could detrimentally impact disaster response. The LAFD chief, Kristin Crowley, has torched the political leadership, which led to a standoff between the fire department and the mayor’s office on Friday. Yet, Chief Crowley isn’t absolved of her role, focusing on woke DEI initiatives instead of keeping her men and women abreast of trainings that dealt with—I don’t know—stopping and preventing fires. She had them do bias workshops. It’s a mess.  

Now, watch Newsom get fact-checked live by NBC News, where he said that the reservoirs are full, which is a lie. They weren’t, especially those who could have helped fight the Palisades fire, threatening to shut down the 405. It’s still not contained and hasn’t been full since February. It's likely longer than that:

It’s not the only live TV humiliation. Fox 11’s Melvin Robert tried to debunk a claim from Rick Caruso, Mayor Bass’ former opponent, who also said firefighters were trying to combat these blazes with no water. Reporter Gigi Graciette also fact-checked him live:

It’s over, fellas. No one trusts you. No one likes you. And we’ll have fun watching you twist yourselves into pretzels where there’s nowhere to go. You lied. You’re incompetent. And these fires are just the tip of the iceberg of the punishment to be meted out for this circus of a brain trust operating in California.

Just brutal:

