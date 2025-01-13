Associated Press Really Went There With This Piece About the California Wildfires

The liberal media scored another touchdown in this endless game where they keep embarrassing themselves, eroding their credibility, and increasing demands for alternative streams of information. The Los Angeles County fires have been raging for days. They’re going to be the costliest wildfires in American history.

Some say we’re approaching a point where this inferno might be the worst natural disaster in US history. Countless residents have lost their homes and livelihoods, but leave it to The Associated Press to focus on something that no one cares about right now: the resulting inequity during the recovery from this disaster. This is why everyone laughs at the media—they focus on phantom or extraneous problems. The fires in LA are racist. We should’ve seen this coming (via AP):

The sight of celebrity mansions and movie landmarks reduced to ashes can make it seem like the wildfires roaring through the Los Angeles area affected a constellation of movie stars. But a drive through the charred neighborhoods around Altadena shows that the fires also burned through a remarkable haven for generations of Black families avoiding discriminatory housing practices elsewhere. They have been communities of racial and economic diversity, where many people own their own homes. Some now fear the most destructive fires in California’s history have altered that for good. Recovery and rebuilding may be out of reach for many, and pressures of gentrification could be renewed. Samantha Santoro, 22, a first-generation college student at Cal Poly Pomona, remembered being annoyed when the initial news coverage of the wildfires focused more on celebrities. She and her sister, who attends UC Berkeley, worry how their Mexican immigrant parents and working-class neighbors who lost their homes in Altadena will move forward.

Sorry, who cares about gentrification? Most of the fires aren’t contained. The Palisades blaze still isn’t, and it’s approaching a point where the I-405 might be shut down.

Liberal media: you people just don’t know how normal people think anymore.