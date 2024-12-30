Here's What a College Professor Said About the 2024 Race That Blew a...
Unreal: Jimmy Carter Outlived His NYT Obituary Writer

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 30, 2024 6:30 AM
Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

President Jimmy Carter has passed away. He was 100 years old. There’s a joke somewhere that perhaps God forgot about the former president for years. He stuck around long enough to cast his ballot in the 2024 election, but he was finally called home yesterday. Carter had the longest post-presidencies in American history. For sure, the liberal media will gush over his disappointing presidency, trying to make the case that Joe Biden might be included. Still, the fact is that both men were booted out of office by voters and without much hesitation. Still, the man lived a remarkable life (via WSJ):

Former President Jimmy Carter, the Georgia peanut farmer whose one term in the Oval Office was plagued by problems at home and abroad but who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after he left office, died Sunday in Plains, Ga. 

He was 100 years old, the longest-lived former president in the country’s history. He had been in hospice since February 2023. The Carter Center confirmed his death. 

The 39th president’s sole term in office was marred by a listless economy and stubborn inflation, squabbles within his party, gridlock in Congress and the seizure of American hostages in Iran. Considered a long-shot Democratic candidate when he announced his bid, Carter would broker a historic peace treaty between Israel and Egypt and set in motion other changes that would dominate global politics in subsequent years. 

Many of the achievements for which he was recognized came after he left office in January 1981. He was the most active former president in modern U.S. history, gaining renown for work over four decades monitoring elections around the world, fighting neglected diseases, working to raise living standards for the poor and advocating for human rights. He did much of this work through the Carter Center, the humanitarian nonprofit he founded with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in 1982. 

To show Carter’s longevity, he outlived one of his obituary writers at The New York Times, who undoubtedly pre-wrote this piece years ago: 

