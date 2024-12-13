CNN's Scott Jennings Highlights Trump's Super Power
Someone Made 'Wanted' Posters For These Healthcare CEOs in New York

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 13, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

There’s been a lot of leftist celebration regarding the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down outside of the New York Hilton Midtown. Luigi Mangione has been arrested and charged with his murder. The crime footage is something out of a movie—it looks like a professional hit. Thompson was shot multiple times with a suppressed firearm, which was made through a 3-D printer, including the suppressor.

Some were gleeful that Thompson died, given the flaws, hypocrisy, and overall cumbersome nature of our healthcare system. A debate over improvement is warranted—but threading the death of someone to make the case is where you see the leftist insanity. This discussion is new; we have it every election cycle. Since the murder, someone has been hanging ‘wanted’ posters of other healthcare CEOS (via Newsweek): 

Following the shooting, videos shared on social media showed "wanted" signs featuring Thompson and other healthcare corporate leaders plastered across traffic control boxes in Canal Street in Manhattan. 

One video showed a poster with a red X over Thompson's image. Other posters featured images of Heather Cianfrocco, Optum Health's CEO, and and UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty. UnitedHealth Group is the parent company of UnitedHealthcare and Optum. 

Videos showed the posters featured the words: "Wanted. Denying medical care for corporate profit. Health care CEOs should not feel safe." 

"UnitedHealthcare killed everyday people for the sake of profit. As a result Brian Thompson was denied his claim to life. Who will be denied next?" they continue. 

With some people, this killing has resonated, like this Florida woman who threatened her health insurance provider after having a claim denied.   

Bombshell: The FBI Spied on Kash Patel Matt Vespa
“Delay, deny, depose. You people are next,” she said.

On the West Coast, a road consultation sign in Seattle called on residents to execute CEOs.

The irony of this is two-fold now. One is that Mangione, a kid whose net worth was likely higher than that of Mr. Thompson, is seen as a hero of some whacko populist sect of the Left. The second is that liberal America is against gun violence, thinks it’s an epidemic, and all guns should be banned unless it’s against people they don’t like, who right now are corporate officers. Corporate America is also liberal America’s best friend now, so what a mess they’re in right now. Absolute lunatics.

