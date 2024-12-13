Someone Made 'Wanted' Posters For These Healthcare CEOs in New York
Bombshell: The FBI Spied on Kash Patel
Did a Drone Crash in New Jersey?
Reports: Pelosi's Injuries in Luxembourg Are Quite Serious
Tulsi Gabbard the Latest Victim of the Media's 'Not Going Well' Narrative Regarding...
Mayor Eric Adams Mulling a Special Order to Bypass NYC's Illegal Alien Protections
VIP
New Jersey, Minnesota Sue Company For Making Popular Product
VIP
Washington State Looks to Make It as Hard as Possible to Buy Guns
NJ Sheriff Calls on Governor to Declare a State of Emergency Over Drone...
RFK Jr. Advisor Wants to Eliminate Top Two Vaccines, and Liberals Are Having...
DOGE Whistleblower Reveals Gov't Worker Moved to Florida, But Continued to Receive Full...
Trump Says He Will Work to 'Abolish' Daylight Savings Time
VIP
Trump Has the Ultimate Surprise For Daniel Penny
For the First Time In a Decade, Trump Sees a Positive Favorability Rating
Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Highlights Trump's Super Power

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 13, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President-elect Donald J. Trump is Time’s Person of the Year. CNN’s Scott Jennings explained why that’s the case while delving into the superpower that the 47th president of the United States holds: the man is the destroyer of narratives. 

Advertisement

Trump has been slapped with over 100 criminal charges, had two attempts on his life, a Justice Department hell-bent on throwing him in jail, and endured a sustained media smear campaign for years. He still won the 2024 election. 

We’ve all heard the same chorus from the liberal media: The hush money case is going to take down Donald Trump, or Kamala Harris is the greatest candidate to ever run for office. Trump shattered those narratives and exposed even more how these news outlets are manufacturers of these false storylines rather than disseminators of facts and information. 

That got exposed with COVID, but it was laid bare again with a presidential election, where everyone is paying attention more than ever. It was the media’s version of Biden’s disastrous June debate against Trump, where the performance was election-killing. Nothing could be used as a pivot. The press has no recourse here after smearing the man as a fascist and Hitler 2.0 

Recommended

Bombshell: The FBI Spied on Kash Patel Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Again, we have other narratives that Trump torched. It’s been said that the president-elect does his best when back up against the wall. That couldn’t be truer in 2024. He beat the lawfare, the assassins, the media, the Democrats, and the FBI to retake the White House. All institutions put all their chips in the middle of the table, and Trump drew the royal flush.  

Democrats can’t beat him, even when they break the law to do so. Breaker of narratives, owner of Democrats—that’s Donald J. Trump.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bombshell: The FBI Spied on Kash Patel Matt Vespa
RFK Jr. Advisor Wants to Eliminate Top Two Vaccines, and Liberals Are Having a Meltdown Sarah Arnold
Reports: Pelosi's Injuries in Luxembourg Are Quite Serious Matt Vespa
Remember Mayorkas' Impeachment Proceedings? Well... Mia Cathell
The Evaporation of the Obama Mystique Victor Davis Hanson
Why Politico's Headline About Undercover FBI Assets at the J6 Riot Is Priceless Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bombshell: The FBI Spied on Kash Patel Matt Vespa
Advertisement