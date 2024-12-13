CNN's Scott Jennings Highlights Trump's Super Power

President-elect Donald J. Trump is Time’s Person of the Year. CNN’s Scott Jennings explained why that’s the case while delving into the superpower that the 47th president of the United States holds: the man is the destroyer of narratives.

Trump has been slapped with over 100 criminal charges, had two attempts on his life, a Justice Department hell-bent on throwing him in jail, and endured a sustained media smear campaign for years. He still won the 2024 election.

We’ve all heard the same chorus from the liberal media: The hush money case is going to take down Donald Trump, or Kamala Harris is the greatest candidate to ever run for office. Trump shattered those narratives and exposed even more how these news outlets are manufacturers of these false storylines rather than disseminators of facts and information.

🚨 Scott Jennings: Trump's super power is that he is the "breaker of narratives." pic.twitter.com/dsvW6AOnEq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 12, 2024

That got exposed with COVID, but it was laid bare again with a presidential election, where everyone is paying attention more than ever. It was the media’s version of Biden’s disastrous June debate against Trump, where the performance was election-killing. Nothing could be used as a pivot. The press has no recourse here after smearing the man as a fascist and Hitler 2.0

Again, we have other narratives that Trump torched. It’s been said that the president-elect does his best when back up against the wall. That couldn’t be truer in 2024. He beat the lawfare, the assassins, the media, the Democrats, and the FBI to retake the White House. All institutions put all their chips in the middle of the table, and Trump drew the royal flush.

Democrats can’t beat him, even when they break the law to do so. Breaker of narratives, owner of Democrats—that’s Donald J. Trump.