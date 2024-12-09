If This Is How Libs Are Reacting to the 2024 Election, Dems Are...
Dem Donor Says to Be on the Lookout for Another Blanket Pardon From Biden

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 09, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democratic donor and strategist Lindy Li is becoming adroit at giving her fellow party members heartburn. Li is taking a ‘burn it all down’ approach, engaging in a media blitz with anyone who will let her expound on how the Democratic Party utterly failed and got crushed, primarily through their own devices. She is still angry at being lied to regarding the state of the Harris operation. She admits that if she had known the truth about how the vice president’s campaign was spending its $1 billion war chest, she’d never have lobbied others to cut checks. 

Now, she’s weighing in on Hunter Biden’s pardon, which has left many aghast. And by that, I mean fellow Democrats—the rest of us knew this pardon was coming. Yet, what was shocking was that Hunter was pardoned for any crimes he might have committed between 2014 and 2024. Biden's reasoning had some media members concluding that it echoed Donald Trump, accusing his Justice Department of being politicized. Biden is doing an ace job burning it all down before he leaves. Li added that another blanket pardon might be issued, which involves Joe’s brother, James. 

Biden’s brother is known to be involved with the influence-peddling scheme. If Hunter is pardoned for the Burisma years and hauled before Congress to answer questions, he can no longer plead the fifth since there’s no fear of criminal prosecution. However, James remains under threat of indictment and arrest. The FBI has tapes of James reportedly making deals in a separate scheme. If this pardon is issued, it would be another predictable move, though one that might get signed in the waning hours of Biden’s presidency. Sign the paper, attend Trump’s inauguration, and leave. Biden couldn’t care less about the media fallout since he’s gone.

