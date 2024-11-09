Alas, Another MSNBC Meltdown That Proves the Left Doesn't Get Why They Lost
Tipsheet

This Video Proves You Don't Need to Be Nice to Kamala Supporters...Shove This MAGA Win in Their Faces

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 09, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Michael Wyke

No, you don’t have to be gracious or magnanimous to Democrats right now. Wear your MAGA gear. Shout Trump 2024. We won; they lost. Show no mercy, for you shall receive none. There is no way the liberal mind would have been gracious to us if Kamala had won. They’re too self-righteous and arrogant. Those who are condescending aren’t known for this, and a video made by a retired professor demonstrates why you don’t need to be nice to liberals in the aftermath of this MAGA landslide. 

Meet ‘Arlene Unfiltered,’ who has since deleted her Twitter account because her 2024 projections got taken to the woodshed on election night. Arlene represents the worst of liberal America. She’s snotty and thought her higher education degree gave her some moral high ground that the Left never possessed. It’s now a hilarious story since she got raked over the coals for laughing in the face of a store worker at a liquor store who thought the race would be close. She was buying champagne for what she thought would be a Kamala win. 

She claimed she was right because this race was coming down to abortion. As it turned out, not everyone is mentally challenged like Arlene. This woman thought Kamala would sweep all seven swing states. As it turned out, Trump won all of them. Kamala blew $1 billion to lose all seven swing states and the popular vote. 

The condescension is oozing from this woman who laughed in this clerk’s face, saying that he wasted his vote because this wouldn’t be a close election. She also whipped out the ‘I know more than you because I’m a political analyst’ card. Arlene is a moron. 

As it turns out, she was the one who ‘wasted’ her vote. We won. You lost. The Republicans will likely retain control of the House, and they flipped the Senate. The entire country, except for Washington, shifted rightward. Kamala didn’t outperform Biden in a single county on election night. Arlene. 

Arlene, honey, go outside and touch the grass. Your party got smoked, and given your attitude, you likely don’t have the bandwidth to comprehend why you lost.

People like Arlene are why you should be a**holes to Kamala supporters. They don't respect you. Why should you return the favor? I'm just appalled that she wasted that champagne. 

