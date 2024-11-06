What Is Taking These Networks So Long to Call This Election for Trump?

The 2024 election is over. Donald J. Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States. Pennsylvania has gone Trump, Wisconsin has gone Trump, and Nevada flipped. Trump has secured more than 270 electoral votes. The math is not there for Kamala Harris, but the liberal media is dragging its feet calling this race.

Donald J. Trump will be the next president, but the major networks simply refuse to accept reality. It’s time to embrace the inevitable, but CNN, MSNBC, and the other usual suspects are stretching the limits of sanity in trying to stave off the final election call this year.

This is outright election denial occurring from CNN, AP, NBC, ABC, CBS. Guess it’s just (D)ifferent — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) November 6, 2024

Trump-hating pundit Chris Wallace: "This is not just his party. This is his country."



Dana Bash: "BE CAREFUL" pic.twitter.com/RZwHhJmLQC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024

Jake Tapper: I don't think that — as far as I know — any major news organization has declared him to be the victor.



(Yes they have) pic.twitter.com/N0tUgNJkME — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Things are getting heated and testy on CNN, they're frustrated

'Don't look at me like that' pic.twitter.com/5ZeEiMXILU — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 6, 2024

CNN explaining why they haven't called a Trump victory yet is hilarious:



'Yeah Trump has 5x the margin of the last two Wisconsin victories, but we're not quite sure.'

They lost in a landslide, and they're still trying to rig it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2AnSfHwzGu — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 6, 2024

Can you please stop denying election results, @jrpsaki? You are threatening our sacred democracy. You may even be planning an insurrection, judging by your rhetoric. Who put you up to this? China? Iran? Either way, we’ll find out. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 6, 2024

This is election denialism. It’s the networks who are shell-shocked that Trump won, that they couldn’t save Kamala, and that they’re powerless to stop this movement. They know their time is over. We could be witnessing the initial stages of the mainstream media implosion.

It's past 5 AM, and these clowns still have not accepted reality.

***

UPDATE: At 5:31 AM, CNN finally admitted that Donald Trump would be elected president of the United States. ABC and CBS followed suit.

CNN, ABC, and CBS all just called the election for Trump, following Fox News’ projection earlier tonight (this morning?) — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 6, 2024

Yeah, now they're all calling it. It's been over for hours, fellas:

CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS all just called the election for Trump, following Fox News’ projection earlier this morning pic.twitter.com/YX4D5Wv3Dr — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 6, 2024



