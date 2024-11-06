Jackpot! Trump Takes Nevada
What Is Taking These Networks So Long to Call This Election for Trump?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 06, 2024 5:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The 2024 election is over. Donald J. Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States. Pennsylvania has gone Trump, Wisconsin has gone Trump, and Nevada flipped. Trump has secured more than 270 electoral votes. The math is not there for Kamala Harris, but the liberal media is dragging its feet calling this race.

Donald J. Trump will be the next president, but the major networks simply refuse to accept reality. It’s time to embrace the inevitable, but CNN, MSNBC, and the other usual suspects are stretching the limits of sanity in trying to stave off the final election call this year.

This is election denialism. It’s the networks who are shell-shocked that Trump won, that they couldn’t save Kamala, and that they’re powerless to stop this movement. They know their time is over. We could be witnessing the initial stages of the mainstream media implosion. 

It's past 5 AM, and these clowns still have not accepted reality. 

***

UPDATE: At 5:31 AM, CNN finally admitted that Donald Trump would be elected president of the United States. ABC and CBS followed suit. 

Yeah, now they're all calling it. It's been over for hours, fellas:



