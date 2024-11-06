What Is Taking These Networks So Long to Call This Election for Trump?

The 2024 election is over. Donald J. Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States. Pennsylvania has gone Trump, Wisconsin has gone Trump, and Nevada flipped. Trump has secured more than 270 electoral votes. The math is not there for Kamala Harris, but the liberal media is dragging its feet calling this race.
Donald J. Trump will be the next president, but the major networks simply refuse to accept reality. It’s time to embrace the inevitable, but CNN, MSNBC, and the other usual suspects are stretching the limits of sanity in trying to stave off the final election call this year.
This is outright election denial occurring from CNN, AP, NBC, ABC, CBS. Guess it’s just (D)ifferent— Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) November 6, 2024
Trump-hating pundit Chris Wallace: "This is not just his party. This is his country."— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024
Dana Bash: "BE CAREFUL" pic.twitter.com/RZwHhJmLQC
Stay classy, @NBCNews! pic.twitter.com/3cTU5I8Iri— Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) November 6, 2024
Jake Tapper: I don't think that — as far as I know — any major news organization has declared him to be the victor.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024
(Yes they have) pic.twitter.com/N0tUgNJkME
Things are getting heated and testy on CNN, they're frustrated— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 6, 2024
'Don't look at me like that' pic.twitter.com/5ZeEiMXILU
CNN explaining why they haven't called a Trump victory yet is hilarious:— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 6, 2024
'Yeah Trump has 5x the margin of the last two Wisconsin victories, but we're not quite sure.'
They lost in a landslide, and they're still trying to rig it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2AnSfHwzGu
Can you please stop denying election results, @jrpsaki? You are threatening our sacred democracy. You may even be planning an insurrection, judging by your rhetoric. Who put you up to this? China? Iran? Either way, we’ll find out.— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 6, 2024
Recommended
This is election denialism. It’s the networks who are shell-shocked that Trump won, that they couldn’t save Kamala, and that they’re powerless to stop this movement. They know their time is over. We could be witnessing the initial stages of the mainstream media implosion.
It's past 5 AM, and these clowns still have not accepted reality.
***
UPDATE: At 5:31 AM, CNN finally admitted that Donald Trump would be elected president of the United States. ABC and CBS followed suit.
CNN, ABC, and CBS all just called the election for Trump, following Fox News’ projection earlier tonight (this morning?)— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 6, 2024
Yeah, now they're all calling it. It's been over for hours, fellas:
CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS all just called the election for Trump, following Fox News’ projection earlier this morning pic.twitter.com/YX4D5Wv3Dr— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 6, 2024
Join the conversation as a VIP Member