'Wide Left': Bills Fan Accosted By Security for Wearing Trump T-Shirt

Well, this is absurd. The Buffalo Bills played the Miami Dolphins, their divisional rival, at home on Sunday. Still, it was not a pleasant experience for one fan who was accosted by security over his choice of t-shirt. The Bills fan wore a pro-Trump shirt, which did not sit well with stadium officials. Why? Well, because it was in view of the cameras, it violated some NFL policy.

I have no clue whether this applies to fans, but it does for players. The NFL is notorious for their uniform and dress code, where violations can inflict fines that can soar into the thousands for players. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa crashed Sunday Night Football last week wearing a MAGA hat, which was determined to be in violation of NFL policy. He risks a massive fine for that stunt during the post-game interview.

But the fan, David Buffamonti, who was singled out by security at Highmark Stadium, is merely a season ticket holder who felt targeted for his political views (via WIVB4):

A local Buffalo Bills fan got quite the surprise when he was approached by security during Sunday's game and told he couldn't show a shirt he was wearing supporting Donald Trump.

A local Buffalo Bills fan got quite the surprise when he was approached by security during Sunday’s game and told he couldn’t show a shirt he was wearing supporting Donald Trump. WIVB News 4 heard from that fan, David Buffamonti, who was told to cover up his Trump shirt. He said he was flying a Trump flag near the front row when security approached him about it, along with his shirt. The Erie County GOP believes Buffamonti was “singled out” for his political beliefs. Buffamonti is a Bills season ticket holder. In a viral video taken during the game, he’s being told by security to cover up his shirt supporting Trump just days before Election Day. “I wasn’t embarrassed, but I did feel maybe, possibly, picked on,” Buffamonti said. Buffamonti said this all happened during the first quarter while he was at the game with friends. Security approached them and said fans cannot show anything political. He was told to zip up his sweatshirt, which he did.

Would this have happened if Mr. Buffamonti was a Kamala supporter? I think you know the answer. Bills won the game 30-27.