Here's What CNN's Scott Jennings Said That Triggered the Entire Panel

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 05, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

CNN’s Scott Jennings is voting for Donald Trump. It’s just as unsurprising as Joe Rogan announcing he was endorsing the former president last night. Jennings has been the grim reaper for liberal narratives spewed on the network. Shockingly, he remains employed because he embarrasses his colleagues daily. The latest triggering event that did not sit well with the panel last night was his exposing the central message of the 2024 Kamala campaign, which did not sit well. Our friends at Twitchy put it bluntly earlier today:

For months now, the Left has been trying to convince us that there is a huge group of Republicans and Conservatives who secretly support Kamala Harris and will vote for her in this election. Apparently, since Liz Cheney and doof-nuts Adam Kinzinger sold their souls to the Democratic Machine they think this means others are as soulless, vapid, and desperate as they are.

And they were and are wrong.

Scott Jennings explained it far better to a panel on CNN

When you peel away the layers of inauthenticity, that was the only thing that Democrats have going for them—animating enough people who hate Trump to the polls because we have no idea what Kamala stands for. What we do know about her is caked in left-wing insanity. She can’t do 180-degree turns in her entire career because she looks ridiculous. And the rest of it was literally copying Trump initiatives to the point where the former president joked that he should send the vice president a MAGA hat. 

Of course, the panel disagreed and said things were different because she’s a Democrat—typical response.

