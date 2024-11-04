Republican Early Voting Numbers Are Making Democratic Operatives Nervous
Josh Hawley's Dem Opponent Shot a Reporter at the Gun Range and the...
Mark Halperin: Kamala Has Some Serious Issues in the Sun Belt, and This...
That Iowa Poll Just Took Another Hit
Election Day: Let’s Do This Thing
VIP
RIP, Peanut: A Squirrelly Tale of Government Gone Awry
If We Lose Tomorrow, We Shouldn’t Lose Hope
VIP
What NBC Did After Accusations It Violated Equal Time Rule With Harris' SNL...
The Current Democratic Party Coalition
November 6, 2024
Kamala Makes Women’s Lives More Dangerous
The Choice for the American People: Love or Hate
A Last-Minute Letter to My Never Trump Republican Friend
All Signs Point to a Trump Landslide on Tuesday
Tipsheet

The NYT Highlighted Something in the Polling That We Should Definitely Follow on Tuesday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 04, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We’ve been told it’s going to be a close race. If the polling is off as it was in 2020 regarding gauging the Trump vote, the former president could be in for a blowout win against Kamala Harris. Yet, the same polling error could lead to a solid win for the Democrats. We don’t know anything, except the latest Iowa poll is crap. At this point, it’s all about getting to the polls. Yet, it’s noteworthy that The New York Times decided to leave this piece of agita in their analysis. It’s not good for Democrats, and a polling anomaly that everyone should follow when the polls close on Tuesday night: there’s a response bias in the surveys that favors Democrats (via NYT): 

Advertisement

Four years ago, the polls were thought to underestimate Mr. Trump because of nonresponse bias — in which his supporters were less likely to take surveys than demographically similar Biden supporters. 

It’s hard to measure nonresponse bias — after all, we couldn’t reach these demographically similar voters — but one measure I track from time to time is the proportion of Democrats or Republicans who respond to a survey, after considering other factors. 

Across these final polls, white Democrats were 16 percent likelier to respond than white Republicans. That’s a larger disparity than our earlier polls this year, and it’s not much better than our final polls in 2020 — even with the pandemic over. It raises the possibility that the polls could underestimate Mr. Trump yet again. 

We do a lot to account for this, but in the end there are no guarantees.

We could veer into that territory again, but it doesn’t matter. All that matters right now is that everyone votes. But if this turns out to be true, Kamala is cooked. Trump is heading into Election Day in the best polling position he’s ever been, but now the wait begins. 

Will we choose freedom or slavery on Election Day?

Recommended

Josh Hawley's Dem Opponent Shot a Reporter at the Gun Range and the Latest Development Is Devastating Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Josh Hawley's Dem Opponent Shot a Reporter at the Gun Range and the Latest Development Is Devastating Matt Vespa
Republican Early Voting Numbers Are Making Democratic Operatives Nervous Katie Pavlich
That Iowa Poll Just Took Another Hit Matt Vespa
Election Day: Let’s Do This Thing Kurt Schlichter
Mark Halperin: Kamala Has Some Serious Issues in the Sun Belt, and This Crucial State Matt Vespa
Former Obama Campaign Manager: Early Vote Totals Are a Little Scary Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Josh Hawley's Dem Opponent Shot a Reporter at the Gun Range and the Latest Development Is Devastating Matt Vespa
Advertisement