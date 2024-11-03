WaPo's Humor Columnist Rebelled Against Her Employer and Endorsed Kamala

The Washington Post declined to offer a 2024 endorsement, and the libs went wild. As if that would tip the balance of the race—it wouldn’t. Still, it became a safety valve for progressives, already feeling nervous about the upcoming election, to vent about how the publication is kowtowing to fascism and other lunatic theories.

The real story is that Kamala Harris is so grossly unqualified that any significant publication giving such a full-throated endorsement will look terrible. So, with the front office not endorsing, the paper’s humor columnist opted to endorse the vice president, albeit in a semi-comical way, as it’s her job to do so:

Roots are important, of course. As recently as the 1970s, The Post did not endorse a candidate for president. As recently as centuries ago, there was no Post and the country had a king! Go even further back, and the entire continent of North America was totally uninhabitable, and we were all spineless creatures who lived in the ocean, and certainly there were no Post subscribers. But if I were the paper, I would be a little embarrassed that it has fallen to me, the humor columnist, to make our presidential endorsement. I will spare you the suspense: I am endorsing Kamala Harris for president, because I like elections and want to keep having them. […] Embarrassingly enough, I like this country. But everything good about it has been the product of centuries of people who had no reason to hope for better but chose to believe that better things were possible, clawing their way uphill — protesting, marching, voting, and, yes, doing the work of journalism — to build this fragile thing called democracy. But to be fragile is not the same as to be perishable, as G.K. Chesterton wrote. Simply do not break a glass, and it will last a thousand years. Smash it, and it will not last an instant. Democracy is like that: fragile, but only if you shatter it. […] I’m just a humor columnist. I only know what’s happening because our actual journalists are out there reporting, knowing that their editors have their backs, that there’s no one too powerful to report on, that we would never pull a punch out of fear. That’s what our readers deserve and expect: that we are saying what we really think, reporting what we really see; that if we think Trump should not return to the White House and Harris would make a fine president, we’re going to be able to say so. That’s why I, the humor columnist, am endorsing Kamala Harris by myself!

She’s trying to do her job in being the humor columnist, but you can sense the seething resentment between the lines. The Post lost some 200,000 subscribers since the non-endorsement announcement. Liberals are so sensitive and soft, aren’t they?