Why Are Dems Saying This About Trump Supporters?

Let’s keep it brief because, at this point, there’s not much to say anymore. The 2024 election is here. Election Day is Tuesday, and we still have Democrats peddling their versions of ‘Trump voters are garbage’ takes. They didn’t see how bad the fallout was when Joe Biden said that in response to a joke from Tony Hinchcliffe at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. The man has been canceled from campaign calls since then and likely will become engulfed in a public records scandal, as government officials were not keen on the White House doctoring the transcript.

Hinchcliffe joked that Puerto Rice was essentially a garbage island, which was not well-received by attendees. It wasn’t like the killer jokes he had at Tom Brady’s roast. It happens—not every set is a home run. But the way Democrats reacted was as expected, and Joe Biden, the king of recycling debunked myths against Trump, decided to get in on the fun. Now, we have New York Gov. Kathy Hochul claiming that if you vote for Trump, you’re anti-American:

DESPERATE: NY Governor Kathy Hochul wants everyone to know that if you vote for Trump, you are "anti woman" and "anti American, because you have just trashed American values and what our country is all about." pic.twitter.com/U4rKDk0EE7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2024

These antics are bush league. It’s a middle school election argument: you're unpatriotic if you don’t vote for us. Grow up.

If there’s one thing that Americans hate, it’s being told what to do. Second, if one of the objectives in providing damage control to Biden’s garbage remarks were to show Democrats don’t look down on those with whom they disagree, they failed spectacularly.