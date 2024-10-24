Kamala's Disastrous CNN Town Hall Was an Exercise in Political Self-Immolation

Kamala Harris botched another easy layup at the CNN town hall event in Delaware Country, Pennsylvania, where the vice president, desperate and flailing, opted to talk more about Donald Trump than her vision of the future. It’s not entirely her fault—Kamala lacks the intelligence to articulate her agenda. It’s also the same as the Biden presidency, whose approval ratings are in the toilet.

Top Democrat strategist David Axelrod on Kamala Harris' town hall performance:



“When she doesn't want to answer a question, her habit is to kind of go to word salad city”



“She would acknowledge no concerns about any of the administration's policies and that's a mistake”



“You… pic.twitter.com/kT2uQrpPWp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 24, 2024

>

CNN's immediate analysis of Kamala's townhall tonight:



"Focused a lot more on Donald Trump...than she did on many of the specifics in terms of what she would do."



"If her goal was to close the deal [undecided voters] aren't sure she did that."



pic.twitter.com/unZ0RCxdml — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 24, 2024

Main takeaway from the CNN town hall: Asked what her legislative priority would be as president, she didn’t name one.



Vibes, anti-Trump focus > substance. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) October 24, 2024

It was also an exercise in word salad, which former Obama adviser David Axelrod touched upon in the post-town hall segment. Kamala couldn’t outline a position on Israel, couldn’t explain her supposed 180-degree turn on immigration, and remains incapable of describing how she’d be different than Joe Biden. How is that still a problem? It’s the most predictable question she’ll ever face, and Kamala still botches it. The incompetence is stunning. It’s a genuine lack of respect for the voters, as if they don’t care or know the difference. It keeps getting asked, fellas. That’s the clue.

CNN: You've been in the White House for four years. Why haven't you done any of this already?



KAMALA: "I'm pointing out things that need to be done that haven't been done that need to be done."



😳 pic.twitter.com/Ia5z5BSVXX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

Kamala is asked how she will be different than Biden. Gives no answer, says her mom died of cancer and she helped care for her. How is she so awful at answering basic questions? pic.twitter.com/J8EYH6x9i9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 24, 2024

Her awkwardness is also an issue. When asked about what her weaknesses are, she plainly said it was hanging around smart people—I’m not kidding:

"What weaknesses do you bring to the table?"



Kamala Harris: "Perhaps a weakness, some would say, but I actually think it's a strength. I really do value having a team of very smart people around me!" pic.twitter.com/JEiMAY9dv9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2024

When asked about immigration and whether taxpayer-funded benefits will be allocated to these illegal aliens, Kamala answered that she was a prosecutor:

VOTER: Will American citizens pay for the benefits and subsidies of illegal aliens, and if so, how much money will be allocated?



KAMALA: I used to be a prosecutor! pic.twitter.com/FKQFWxqU2v — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

What about the cost of living? Again, with the irrelevant past legal career references:

Question: Who is more responsible for high grocery prices? Biden, or Trump?



Kamala Harris: My career as a Attorney General will bring a "new perspective" to lowering grocery prices. pic.twitter.com/381Bf8XEt5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2024

And, of course, Trump is a fascist:

Anderson Cooper: “Do you believe Donald Trump is anti-Semitic?”



Kamala Harris: “I believe Donald Trump is a danger to the well being and security of America.” — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 24, 2024

She might have thought she hit a home run. She did not, and CNN was the clue here. Host Dana Bash admitted that if this were the event for Kamala to seal the deal, she wouldn’t have done it.

HOLY SMOKES. CNN's Dana Bash just said that people she's talking to are saying "if Kamala's goal was to close the deal tonight, they're not sure she did that."



This was a CNN town hall too — a total layup. pic.twitter.com/RIS5aoAa0V — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 24, 2024

NEW: Kamala Harris has no clue what to say after CNN's Anderson Cooper asks her to think of one mistake that she has learned from in her life.



Cooper: Is there [a mistake] you can point to in your life that you have learned from?



Harris: I mean, you know if you‘ve ever… pic.twitter.com/JUAcpG7yWC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 24, 2024

Talk about watching someone go down in flames—this was painful.

Advertisement

Kamala Harris: We need to "take a look at the filibuster" to codify Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/pomBpzoXEq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2024

Kamala Harris is caught TOTALLY OFF GUARD and freezes up when she's told that she now supports Trump's border wall despite previously calling it racist. pic.twitter.com/nfOkq82RdI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2024