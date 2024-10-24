Kamala's Disastrous CNN Town Hall Was an Exercise in Political Self-Immolation

Kamala Harris botched another easy layup at the CNN town hall event in Delaware Country, Pennsylvania, where the vice president, desperate and flailing, opted to talk more about Donald Trump than her vision of the future. It’s not entirely her fault—Kamala lacks the intelligence to articulate her agenda. It’s also the same as the Biden presidency, whose approval ratings are in the toilet.
Top Democrat strategist David Axelrod on Kamala Harris' town hall performance:— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 24, 2024
“When she doesn't want to answer a question, her habit is to kind of go to word salad city”
“She would acknowledge no concerns about any of the administration's policies and that's a mistake”
CNN's immediate analysis of Kamala's townhall tonight:— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 24, 2024
"Focused a lot more on Donald Trump...than she did on many of the specifics in terms of what she would do."
"If her goal was to close the deal [undecided voters] aren't sure she did that."
Main takeaway from the CNN town hall: Asked what her legislative priority would be as president, she didn’t name one.— Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) October 24, 2024
Vibes, anti-Trump focus > substance.
It was also an exercise in word salad, which former Obama adviser David Axelrod touched upon in the post-town hall segment. Kamala couldn’t outline a position on Israel, couldn’t explain her supposed 180-degree turn on immigration, and remains incapable of describing how she’d be different than Joe Biden. How is that still a problem? It’s the most predictable question she’ll ever face, and Kamala still botches it. The incompetence is stunning. It’s a genuine lack of respect for the voters, as if they don’t care or know the difference. It keeps getting asked, fellas. That’s the clue.
CNN: You've been in the White House for four years. Why haven't you done any of this already?— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024
KAMALA: "I'm pointing out things that need to be done that haven't been done that need to be done."
Kamala is asked how she will be different than Biden. Gives no answer, says her mom died of cancer and she helped care for her. How is she so awful at answering basic questions? pic.twitter.com/J8EYH6x9i9— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 24, 2024
Her awkwardness is also an issue. When asked about what her weaknesses are, she plainly said it was hanging around smart people—I’m not kidding:
"What weaknesses do you bring to the table?"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2024
Kamala Harris: "Perhaps a weakness, some would say, but I actually think it's a strength. I really do value having a team of very smart people around me!" pic.twitter.com/JEiMAY9dv9
When asked about immigration and whether taxpayer-funded benefits will be allocated to these illegal aliens, Kamala answered that she was a prosecutor:
VOTER: Will American citizens pay for the benefits and subsidies of illegal aliens, and if so, how much money will be allocated?— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024
KAMALA: I used to be a prosecutor! pic.twitter.com/FKQFWxqU2v
What about the cost of living? Again, with the irrelevant past legal career references:
Question: Who is more responsible for high grocery prices? Biden, or Trump?— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2024
Kamala Harris: My career as a Attorney General will bring a "new perspective" to lowering grocery prices. pic.twitter.com/381Bf8XEt5
And, of course, Trump is a fascist:
Anderson Cooper: “Do you believe Donald Trump is anti-Semitic?”— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 24, 2024
Kamala Harris: “I believe Donald Trump is a danger to the well being and security of America.”
She might have thought she hit a home run. She did not, and CNN was the clue here. Host Dana Bash admitted that if this were the event for Kamala to seal the deal, she wouldn’t have done it.
HOLY SMOKES. CNN's Dana Bash just said that people she's talking to are saying "if Kamala's goal was to close the deal tonight, they're not sure she did that."— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 24, 2024
This was a CNN town hall too — a total layup. pic.twitter.com/RIS5aoAa0V
NEW: Kamala Harris has no clue what to say after CNN's Anderson Cooper asks her to think of one mistake that she has learned from in her life.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 24, 2024
Cooper: Is there [a mistake] you can point to in your life that you have learned from?
Harris: I mean, you know if you‘ve ever… pic.twitter.com/JUAcpG7yWC
Talk about watching someone go down in flames—this was painful.
Kamala Harris: We need to "take a look at the filibuster" to codify Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/pomBpzoXEq— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2024
Kamala Harris is caught TOTALLY OFF GUARD and freezes up when she's told that she now supports Trump's border wall despite previously calling it racist. pic.twitter.com/nfOkq82RdI— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2024
All the public data is moving in one direction. D Senators in the Blue Wall are retailing their credentials working with Trump. Harris is resurrecting discarded Biden campaign character themes that activate the base at the expense of undecideds. You don’t need a weatherman.— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 24, 2024
