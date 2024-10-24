VIP
The 2024 ‘Joy’ Campaign? It’s Trump’s.
We Have to Win the Senate Bigly
Is This the Anti-Trump Story Getting Shopped Around? It's Laughably False.
The Media Are The Scum Of The Earth
VIP
A Years-Old Trump Slam Is Brand New, a Missing President Is No Worry,...
Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch Favors Chinese Money Over U.S. National Security
Are The Democrats Becoming Their Own Worst Enemies?
Kamala's Closing Argument: 'I'm Obviously Not Joe Biden'
Why Trump at McDonald's Matters
For Kamala Harris, Abortion Isn't About Freedom; It's About Force
General Douglas MacArthur’s Long Overdue Promotion
Aborting the Truth for Political Expediency
We're Taking HSI Agents Off Criminal Cases to Guard Politicians — And Communities...
Kamala Campaign Under Fire for Taking Money From Chinese Auto Exec
Tipsheet

Kamala's Disastrous CNN Town Hall Was an Exercise in Political Self-Immolation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 24, 2024 2:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Kamala Harris botched another easy layup at the CNN town hall event in Delaware Country, Pennsylvania, where the vice president, desperate and flailing, opted to talk more about Donald Trump than her vision of the future. It’s not entirely her fault—Kamala lacks the intelligence to articulate her agenda. It’s also the same as the Biden presidency, whose approval ratings are in the toilet.

Advertisement

>

 It was also an exercise in word salad, which former Obama adviser David Axelrod touched upon in the post-town hall segment. Kamala couldn’t outline a position on Israel, couldn’t explain her supposed 180-degree turn on immigration, and remains incapable of describing how she’d be different than Joe Biden. How is that still a problem? It’s the most predictable question she’ll ever face, and Kamala still botches it. The incompetence is stunning. It’s a genuine lack of respect for the voters, as if they don’t care or know the difference. It keeps getting asked, fellas. That’s the clue.

Recommended

Is This the Anti-Trump Story Getting Shopped Around? It's Laughably False. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Her awkwardness is also an issue. When asked about what her weaknesses are, she plainly said it was hanging around smart people—I’m not kidding:

When asked about immigration and whether taxpayer-funded benefits will be allocated to these illegal aliens, Kamala answered that she was a prosecutor:

What about the cost of living? Again, with the irrelevant past legal career references:

Advertisement

And, of course, Trump is a fascist:

She might have thought she hit a home run. She did not, and CNN was the clue here. Host Dana Bash admitted that if this were the event for Kamala to seal the deal, she wouldn’t have done it.

Talk about watching someone go down in flames—this was painful.

Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This the Anti-Trump Story Getting Shopped Around? It's Laughably False. Matt Vespa
We Have to Win the Senate Bigly Kurt Schlichter
Central Park Five: Be Careful What You Sue For Ann Coulter
Nate Silver Has to Know He's Going to Be Attacked for This Column Matt Vespa
The Media Are The Scum Of The Earth Derek Hunter
Why Trump at McDonald's Matters Ben Shapiro

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This the Anti-Trump Story Getting Shopped Around? It's Laughably False. Matt Vespa
Advertisement