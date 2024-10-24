VIP
Atlantic Editor: I Understand the Sensitivities of the Family I Exploited to Attack Trump But Screw Them

Matt Vespa
October 24, 2024
What a disgusting human being. The Atlantic’s editor Jeffrey Goldberg is desperately trying to salvage his shoddy anti-Trump hit job that the former president spoke fondly of Adolf Hitler, wished he had his generals, and used the story of a murdered American U.S. Army soldier, Vanessa Guillén, to set the foundations of a sequel to the ‘losers and suckers’ lie of 2020.

It's another flop at an October Surprise, a grossly coordinated attempt to derail Trump as polls and the momentum show that the former president is on track to win the election. This story, plus the equally false groping incident some 30 years ago, marks the Left’s desperation heading into Election Day. 

Even worse, Goldberg went on CNN to defend his piece, touching upon the family he exploited to attack Trump by essentially saying their pain needed to be weaponized for the common good. Guillén’s family and their family attorney have rejected the story, claiming they were misled. Also, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is the source for the Hitler stuff. It’s funny how no one else heard these Adolf tales from Trump, and as some noted, Kelly was so horrified that he kept working for the former president, and only until now did he remember:

Kamala's Disastrous CNN Town Hall Was an Exercise in Political Self-Immolation
The publication is owned by 

Put these in the Louvre. Maya Guillén is Vanessa's sister. She recently voted for Trump. The panic is delicious to watch.

Also, maybe this is why Kelly has joined the dark side:

