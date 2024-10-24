Atlantic Editor: I Understand the Sensitivities of the Family I Exploited to Attack Trump But Screw Them

What a disgusting human being. The Atlantic’s editor Jeffrey Goldberg is desperately trying to salvage his shoddy anti-Trump hit job that the former president spoke fondly of Adolf Hitler, wished he had his generals, and used the story of a murdered American U.S. Army soldier, Vanessa Guillén, to set the foundations of a sequel to the ‘losers and suckers’ lie of 2020.

It's another flop at an October Surprise, a grossly coordinated attempt to derail Trump as polls and the momentum show that the former president is on track to win the election. This story, plus the equally false groping incident some 30 years ago, marks the Left’s desperation heading into Election Day.

Their closing message is all about Trump and Hitler (all recycled). Can you imagine how alarming their internal polls are? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 23, 2024

Even worse, Goldberg went on CNN to defend his piece, touching upon the family he exploited to attack Trump by essentially saying their pain needed to be weaponized for the common good. Guillén’s family and their family attorney have rejected the story, claiming they were misled. Also, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is the source for the Hitler stuff. It’s funny how no one else heard these Adolf tales from Trump, and as some noted, Kelly was so horrified that he kept working for the former president, and only until now did he remember:

GROSS: The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg claps back at @mguillen_ on CNN, lecturing the family that, while he “understands the sensitives” surrounding the late Private Vanessa Guillen and that they're “hurt by — by this story,” he argues “the fact remains” indisputable Trump said… pic.twitter.com/WbaTwrm4E7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 23, 2024

WOW. Even Trump hating, disgruntled former employee Mark Esper says he never heard Trump say anything like what John Kelly is outlining.



Hoax over. pic.twitter.com/uyAAtEPCtU — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 23, 2024

CNN's Brianna Keilar was not ready for @MichaelGWaltz to spit facts on the John Kelly news cycle...



The Atlantic being owned by a Kamala's personal friend Laurene Powell Jobs, military use, Schiff's years of Russian collusion lies, courtpacking, and axing the Electoral College pic.twitter.com/697HLPmMsc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 23, 2024

Trump’s Chief of Staff, a Fox reporter, AND the soldier in discussion’s SISTER are all refuting this story.



Hoaxes don’t work anymore. https://t.co/JEig1gRMxS pic.twitter.com/ZGKjqyD6Jn — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 23, 2024

The publication is owned by

Put these in the Louvre. Maya Guillén is Vanessa's sister. She recently voted for Trump. The panic is delicious to watch.

WTF is wrong with the media that Kelly and Atlantic Hitler story is not dominating? They simply don't understand the stakes or they are intent on currying favor with MAGA gang. It's a disgrace. — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 23, 2024

Is that why the @TheAtlantic is in your bio? https://t.co/w5VQcF8JUk — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) October 24, 2024

🚨WOW🚨



Mayra Guillén, sister of Vanessa Guillén says that she was misled by disgraced blogger Jeffrey Goldberg about what would be included in his article and said she did not wish her sister's name to be a part of it but that he published the story anyway. pic.twitter.com/lFz6cpJEEI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

Also, maybe this is why Kelly has joined the dark side:

Seems General John Kelly might have a motivation for thrashing Trump:



Keeping our open borders very wide open.



Kelly sits on the board of a company that operates the largest unaccompanied migrant shelter for children.



They get huge, no-bid government contracts worth 100s of… pic.twitter.com/QMEZuwCpmL — Brett Craig (@bac37) October 24, 2024