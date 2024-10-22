The New York Times Really Went There Concerning Kamala's McDonald's Tale

Former President Donald Trump hit a grand slam working at a McDonald’s in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. He made fries and manned the drive-thru, making for an iconic photo opportunity that drove liberals insane.

Our guy is just better—cope and seethe. The best is that these clowns could only say that this was a political stunt, a campaign stop, and Trump never worked at McDonald’s. Thanks, we already knew that, and we don’t care. It’s fascinating watching the Left think they’re smarter than they are, trying to gaslight us that political stunts during elections never happen or that politicians never engage in such antics.

But Trump exploited this, thanks to Kamala, who, along with her surrogates, pushed her working at McDonald’s narrative to bolster her working-class bonafide. The narrative collapsed when it was subjected to scrutiny. As we enter the final phase, Trump got a massive media win over the weekend, hammering the vice president for never working here.

So, like clockwork, the media is determined to prove Trump wrong, but they can’t—that’s what is driving them crazy. The New York Times embarrassed itself with this piece, claiming that Kamala did work there and that Trump had made these claims without evidence. Well, neither did the Times, who was satisfied Kamala worked at the fast food chain because some friend heard her dead mom say so. I’m not kidding. The story starts here: “Donald Trump has claimed without evidence that Ms. Harris never worked at the fast-food chain. Her campaign and a friend say she did.”

Again, Pyongyang syndrome has struck the Times—of course, her campaign is going to say she did. I’ll say it: Is everyone r*tarded at the New York Times?

This is how journalists approach every claim made by Democrats.



The Democrat claimed it, so we assume it's true and demand anyone asking questions bring irrefutable evidence it's not.

Lacking a shred of proof, he has charged that she never actually worked under the golden arches — recalling his earlier false claim that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States. […] The campaign did not make any of Ms. Harris’s friends or family members available for interviews about their recollections of her experience there. But The New York Times interviewed a friend who had known Ms. Harris as a teenager and remained in touch with the family for years afterward. Wanda Kagan, a close friend of Ms. Harris’s when they attended high school together in Montreal, said she recalled Ms. Harris having worked at McDonald’s around that time. Answering questions by email, Ms. Kagan said that Ms. Harris’s mother, who died in 2009, had told Ms. Kagan about the summer job years ago. Ms. Kagan said she herself had also worked at one of the fast-food chain’s many franchises in those years. “That’s what us regular folks did,” Ms. Kagan wrote. Still, she indicated that it had not been a frequent topic of conversation for Ms. Harris. “We didn’t talk much about our McDonald’s days back then,” she said.

So, the campaign said she did but wouldn’t offer family members a chance to be interviewed, but we know Kamala worked those fryers because her friend said so because she overheard the vice president’s now-dead mom say so. That’s not evidence. That’s crap.

What we learned this week re: Kamala's McScandal:



-Her campaign wouldn't give the *New York Times* evidence that she worked there



-The best evidence that SIX NYT journos found was a childhood friend—who lived in a different country when Kamala had the alleged job—saying…

If Woodward and Bernstein had these standards during their Watergate investigation, they'd been fired. What in the fresh hell is this? We’re just talking about Kamala, another serial liar, at her word, along with her campaign. Absolute cinema regarding propaganda manufacturing. They think this passes the smell test. And the threading of birtherism into this McDonald’s trip is beyond classic. We’ve truly broken these people. They’re desperate, and the stories reflect that feeling.

I’m wheezing over this, folks. I’m sorry— ‘the Kamala campaign and some friend said she worked at McDonald’s, so that’s good enough for confirmation.’

The Times has no proof because Kamala never worked at McDonald’s.