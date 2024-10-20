Trump's McDonald's Visit Was Absolutely Iconic

Someone commented that it was a Norman Rockwell painting. Others said that it’s one of those moments that give you confidence heading into the final stretch of an election. Former President Donald J. Trump worked at a McDonald’s in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, in Bucks County. Here is where Trump will likely seal the deal in the Keystone State.

He must also have solid showings in the collar counties to offset the Philadelphia blue surge. However, there are rumblings that working-class voters in the city are drifting toward the GOP or might stay home, unhappy with the Democratic Party’s abysmal messaging. The ground operation of the Kamala Harris campaign is reportedly a total mess.

Capitalizing on the chaos, he opted to work at this establishment after Kamala gave him this easy layup. The vice president’s time at McDonald’s is an apocryphal story, likely untrue. It was a story touted during the summer but quickly suffocated when it was subjected to media scrutiny. Trump manned the fryers, paid for customers’ meals, and spoke with voters at the drive-thru. One woman hoped he won since she feared leftist antics could destroy this country like her native Brazil.

It was absolute cinema.

All Democrats could do was cope and seethe, trying to dismiss it as odd, being oblivious that this is why they’ve lost working-class voters, the backbone of their party.

Kamala paved the way for this touchdown drive, Democrats.

“I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala," Trump said while speaking to the press outside McDonald's.