Bill Maher Reminds Dems This Media Event Will Not Save Them From Trump
There Appears to Have Been a Severe Intelligence Leak at the Pentagon
Story of Pro-Hamas Whacko Who Attacked a Greek Restaurant Over Israeli Flags Got...
VIP
An Insider's Perspective on Albany State Homecoming Shooting
VIP
This Is How You know Anti-Gunners And Media--But I Repeat Myself--Are Generally Clueless
Bret Baier Says He Made a 'Mistake' During Harris Interview
Trump Serves Up McDonalds to Thousands of Supporters In PA
PA Democrats See 103% Rise In Voters Leaving Its Party
VIP
No Lizzo, a Kamala Win Would Not Be Good for the Country
Why the Rhetoric Around Trump’s MSG Rally Is a Concern
Ted Cruz's Chances at Reelection Are Looking Even Better After That Debate Against...
A Court Just Ruled on 'Emergency Abortions'
A Voter Asked Trump a Question That Finally Stumped Him
Elon Musk Announces Daily Million Dollar Giveaway Leading Up to the Election
Tipsheet

Trump's McDonald's Visit Was Absolutely Iconic

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 20, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Someone commented that it was a Norman Rockwell painting. Others said that it’s one of those moments that give you confidence heading into the final stretch of an election. Former President Donald J. Trump worked at a McDonald’s in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, in Bucks County. Here is where Trump will likely seal the deal in the Keystone State. 

Advertisement

He must also have solid showings in the collar counties to offset the Philadelphia blue surge. However, there are rumblings that working-class voters in the city are drifting toward the GOP or might stay home, unhappy with the Democratic Party’s abysmal messaging. The ground operation of the Kamala Harris campaign is reportedly a total mess. 

Capitalizing on the chaos, he opted to work at this establishment after Kamala gave him this easy layup. The vice president’s time at McDonald’s is an apocryphal story, likely untrue. It was a story touted during the summer but quickly suffocated when it was subjected to media scrutiny. Trump manned the fryers, paid for customers’ meals, and spoke with voters at the drive-thru. One woman hoped he won since she feared leftist antics could destroy this country like her native Brazil.

Recommended

Bill Maher Reminds Dems This Media Event Will Not Save Them From Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It was absolute cinema. 

All Democrats could do was cope and seethe, trying to dismiss it as odd, being oblivious that this is why they’ve lost working-class voters, the backbone of their party. 

Kamala paved the way for this touchdown drive, Democrats. 

“I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala," Trump said while speaking to the press outside McDonald's.

 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Reminds Dems This Media Event Will Not Save Them From Trump Matt Vespa
Ted Cruz's Chances at Reelection Are Looking Even Better After That Debate Against Colin Allred Rebecca Downs
There Appears to Have Been a Severe Intelligence Leak at the Pentagon Matt Vespa
Why the Rhetoric Around Trump’s MSG Rally Is a Concern Sarah Arnold
Trump Serves Up McDonalds to Thousands of Supporters In PA Sarah Arnold
PA Democrats See 103% Rise In Voters Leaving Its Party Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Reminds Dems This Media Event Will Not Save Them From Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement