How Pelosi Responds When Asked If She Thought Biden Has Forgiven Her
Friendly Fire: Joe Biden's Attempt to Attack Trump Ends Up Torching Kamala Instead
'Adios Michigan': Kamala Fails to Secure Another Key Endorsement
VIP
A Lawyer’s Take on Why Kamala Gives Lousy Interviews
A Shift in the Race
Will Americans Vote for Their Own Survival or Choose Trump Hatred?
The Brat Energy Is Gone
Biden Administration Chooses Politics Over National Security and Norms
Will Non-Citizen Votes Decide This Election?
Jewish Americans Need Real Leadership in the White House. President Trump Shows Up...
The Democrats’ Drew Bledsoe Moment
Bill Clinton Makes the Case for Donald Trump
Goodbye Kamala
Harris’ Rhetorical Shift on Guns Reflects Widespread Support for Self-Defense
Tipsheet

That Nate Silver Trendline Is Not Good News for Kamala

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 16, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

That media blitz did Kamala Harris no favors: her favorability fell by nine points. In NBC News’ September poll, they had her up five points over Donald Trump; she’s now tied. One undeniable fact is that Donald Trump has been more popular since arriving on the political scene. He’s polling the best he’s ever done this cycle. Kamala is collapsing, evidenced by the scrambling to home in on any message that can stop the downward slide.

Advertisement

Regardless, even though this is where you want to be if you’re Donald Trump, you can’t get complacent—and the former president is acting as she should in a tight race. He’s doing as many interviews as possible, even veering into unfriendly territory, as we saw with the Chicago Economic Forum this week.   

Kamala is now running away from the media, though pondering a sit-down with Joe Rogan, who will eat her alive, in a bid to appeal to male voters. She’s also facing deficits with Hispanic voters, black voters, especially black men, Jewish voters, and the working class. The vice president’s economic message also isn’t resonating. She raised a billion dollars to come away with a tie with Trump. It’s just brutal. She has many issues to address and insufficient time to do them all.

Meanwhile, Nate Silver, whose Electoral College projection had Harris in the driver's seat with 55-plus percent, has reset the model again. Harris has a 50.1 percent chance of clinching 270. Trump has a 49.7 percent chance: 

Well, we keep emphasizing that the forecast is really close. After another day of polls showing an essentially tied race in the Midwestern battlegrounds, it’s now literally 50/50. We’re just not seeing as many Harris +3 type numbers in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania as we did immediately after the debate. It hasn’t been a huge swing, but even a half point to a point makes a difference.

Recommended

When Trump Did This, You Knew This Bloomberg Editor Was Cooked Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It’s a dead heat, but the new trendline isn’t good for her:

Also, this highly salient question has yet to be answered by Kamala:

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When Trump Did This, You Knew This Bloomberg Editor Was Cooked Matt Vespa
Friendly Fire: Joe Biden's Attempt to Attack Trump Ends Up Torching Kamala Instead Matt Vespa
Fox News Host Wasn't Going to Let Kamala's Spokesperson Get Away With This Laughable Spin Line Matt Vespa
'Adios Michigan': Kamala Fails to Secure Another Key Endorsement Matt Vespa
A Shift in the Race Byron York
We Have an Interesting Development About Kamala's Univision Town Hall Event Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
When Trump Did This, You Knew This Bloomberg Editor Was Cooked Matt Vespa
Advertisement