When Trump Did This, You Knew This Bloomberg Editor Was Cooked

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 15, 2024 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Suppose you Googled Donald Trump’s discussion with Bloomberg’s John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago today. In that case, you’ll see that everyone in the opposition press thought he crumbled at the forum. Kamala Harris was invited, but she declined, likely because she lacks the intelligence to engage in an economic discussion. We’re at a point where you know to think the opposite of whatever the establishment press writes about Donald Trump.

Things got heated between Micklethwait and Trump, where the former hurled loaded questions at the former president, notably those about a peaceful transfer of power. When Trump folds his arms, you know the interviewer is about to get cooked, which he did when he lambasted Micklethwait for being wrong about a host of issues when the Bloomberg editor brought up The Wall Street Journal’s criticisms of Trump’s agenda (via Fox 32 Chicago): 

In front of a crowd of business leaders, the forum largely focused on economic issues. Moderator John Micklethwait of Bloomberg News challenged Trump’s economic plan. 

"People like the Wall Street Journal, which is hardly a communist organization, they've criticized you as well. You’re running up enormous debt," Micklethwait said. 

"What does the WSJ know? I’m meeting with them tomorrow. What does the WSJ know? They’ve been wrong about everything. And so have you, by the way. You’ve been wrong about everything," Trump responded. 

Security inside the ballroom was extremely tight, with Chicago police officers lining the walls. Outside, a number of streets around the Fairmont were closed to traffic. 

Trump also faced questions about his support for tariffs. 

"To me, the most beautiful word in the dictionary is tariff," Trump said. 

Most economists say tariffs will dramatically raise prices and inflation, hurting American trade. 

"The higher the tariff, the more you're going to put on the value of those goods. The higher people are going to pay in shops," Micklethwait said. 

"Ready? The higher the tariff, the more likely it is that the company will come into the United States and build a factory in the United States so it doesn’t have to pay the tariff," Trump responded. 

"That will take many, many years," Micklethwait added. 

"No, it will go quickly," Trump said. 

Democrats responded by calling Trump a racist. It doesn’t work, fellas. We know it’s not true, and it’s no longer effective. Also, everyone who isn’t Trump-deranged or a soy-boy socialist knows that the Left will call anything and accuse anyone of racism if they disagree with their worldview. Keep screaming into the void. Nobody can hear you. Nobody cares, and nothing will come of it.

Trump got a standing ovation at the end of the event.

