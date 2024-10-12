CNN's Senior Political Analyst Explains Why the Dems Are Bedwetting Right Now

Amid the media’s efforts to prop up this grossly unqualified woman, the latest string of surveys is not good for Kamala Harris. Ex-MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin said the new private poll slate shows Harris at risk of losing six swing states. In the past 48-72 hours, the chances of Donald Trump winning this election have mightily increased. Harris is underwater with most, if not all, of the core Democratic voter groups she needs to win. It’s been cratering since the summer.

Advertisement

Trump is on track to have the best showing for a Republican among black voters since 1972. Latinos are drifting toward the GOP, and Harris is projected to be the worst Democrat among union and working-class voters. The top issue on everyone’s mind isn’t abortion—it’s the economy, where Trump has a commanding lead. Kamala has yet to put forward an agenda different from Joe Biden's or even explain how she’d be different from the outgoing president, who got pushed out in July. People see Biden-Harris as a failed administration. Harris's inability to pivot only highlights her lack of political skill and intelligence to do the job.

She needs to do media and has increased her appearances, but they’re all trainwrecks. It’s led to a bedwetting moment for Democrats, which CNN’s Harry Enten explained. Yes, Kamala is doing better than Biden before he got overthrown, but also six points worse than him in the critical states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania at this point four years ago:

If the polling error for the Trump vote is just as bad this cycle as in 2020, Trump wins in a landslide. And I’m going to bet that the media, with their oozing anti-Trump bias, has yet to calculate MAGA nation accurately. There’s also another factor this cycle: the anti-Trump voters who will vote for him because the economy is so bad.

In 2016, there were the shy Trump supporters and the Obama-Trump swingers who number in the millions. Now, we have another slice of uber-nuanced voters who liberals will never be able to gauge due to their Trump derangement syndrome. I'm not saying we should rest easy, but voters know that the four years of Trump were better than those of Biden. We won that argument months ago when Bidenomics fell flat. The key is to stay on message and not allow Kamala to kick the stool from under us. She doesn’t have the ability, but always be on the alert.

If Obama is now raging at black men for not backing Kamala, along with the lackluster enthusiasm for her within the black community, you know the Democrats are worried. Hey, maybe you could start by not nominating sucky candidates or going about replacing them through grossly undemocratic means. Kamala was untested. There was some slight pressure, and she folded. If she loses after raising over $1 billion, talk about a true snake oil saleswoman.