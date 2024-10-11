Kamala's Univision Town Hall Was a Total Nightmare

Kamala Harris is a Triple-A ball player trying to make it in the majors, and it’s showing. The Harris campaign is realizing less than a month from Election Day that they’re not doing well with Latino voters and are getting crushed by Donald Trump regarding handling the economy. So, Kamala, to her credit, did a town hall event with Univision. It’s too little, too late—and it was a brutal outing for the vice president, who once again shows she can’t grasp the issues, lacks the intelligence to be a major party candidate, and remains woefully handicapped if she must think of something that isn’t a pre-packaged answer.

Advertisement

Politico was rather nice—no shock—but did add something that’s become a hallmark characteristic of this operation: no details. And Kamala should admit that, at this point, she cannot pivot away from being viewed as a younger, dumber Joe Biden:

In a town hall hosted by the Spanish-language television giant Univision set to air Thursday evening, Harris spoke forcefully about establishing an “orderly and humane pathway to earned citizenship for hardworking people.” And asked by 28-year-old Jesús Aispuro, a hospital worker from California, what she would do to help his former classmate Dreamers — who he said “had to live day by day” with “fear” because of their immigration status — the vice president called the situation “a very big example of what the price is to pay for a broken immigration system.” But she didn’t offer up any specific policies for Dreamers, who have often been viewed and treated differently from other undocumented immigrants because of the circumstances under which they came to the U.S. “[Dreamers] should not have to live in fear but should have the ability to be on a path to earn their citizenship,” she said. […] And her remarks represent a continuation of moderate moves President Joe Biden has made, including a policy announced earlier this year to speed up work visas for Dreamers who have graduated college and received employment offers. A federal appeals court on Thursday heard oral arguments in a case over the DACA program, prompting Harris to issue a statement saying that she “will always stand with Dreamers and keep families together.”

Again, this is not the thing to say regarding a pathway to citizenship, which has never been uber-popular with Hispanic voters, most of whom now favor mass deportations.

These voters also didn’t shy away from the challenging issues. Kamala was asked about the July coup against Joe Biden. Like clockwork, she couldn’t answer the question but did serve up another word salad (via NY Post):

Vice President Kamala Harris finally confronted the question of her candidacy’s primary-free path after 10 weeks as the presumptive and then actual Democratic presidential nominee. And it wasn’t a reporter who asked — it was an undecided voter at Univision’s Thursday town hall. “You earned your candidacy without going through the normal process, that is primary elections or through a caucus,” said property manager Mario Sigbaum, a Uruguay native who became a US citizen 28 years ago. “That really caught my attention. I’m also concerned about the way I feel President Biden was pushed aside. How can you clarify this?” Harris acknowledged the “unprecedented” way she secured the nod. “President Biden made a decision that I think history will show is probably one of the most courageous that a president could make, which is he decided to put country above his personal interest. And he made that decision he very within that same period of time, supported my candidacy and urged me to run,” Harris said in one of her signature word salads.

Advertisement

Kamala also faced a woman crushed by the Biden-Harris inflationary agenda. All the veep could do was repeat her ‘I grew up in a middle-class family’ line:









Also, check out the teleprompter:

This woman remains a trainwreck, but there will be more chances to view her crashing into a wall because public appearances and interviews are a must in the final weeks, even if the candidate is mentally challenged.