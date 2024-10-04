In Deep Blue Philly, Trump Is Gaining Ground
Tipsheet

Is This Why Joe and Kamala Took Their Sweet Time Surveying the Damage From Hurricane Helene?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 04, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Wade Payne

It's not a new allegation: the Biden administration doesn’t lift a finger in a natural disaster if the areas are Republican-heavy. The president never visited East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a toxic train derailment in 2023. What masks this—sort of—is that this administration is also so incompetent that they’ve never responded to any domestic crisis properly. It’s irrelevant here, though. Hurricane Helene killed at least 200 people, the second deadliest storm to hit the United States. It’s left a swath of destruction across the south, and this government is AWOL. 

Hundreds are still missing. The rain from Helene caused catastrophic flooding in these rural communities. Residents will be without access to electricity and water but have no fear—Joe made some calls, and Kamala will give these victims $750. It’s such an insult. Maybe relief assistance would be more considerable if we didn’t send mountains of cash to Ukraine. Maybe the Federal Emergency Management Agency would have enough money to last this hurricane season if they didn’t siphon off funds to help illegal aliens. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ripped into the Biden-Harris response, claiming they ignored rural communities. Also, where was the president? Mr. Kemp said he spoke with White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients:

Meanwhile, the local reports have been gut-wrenching, with some echoing Kemp’s sentiments: Kamala and Joe don’t care. He might also be unaware that the country got struck by a hurricane.

For context, Barack Obama criticized George W. Bush’s slow response to Katrina. Bush waited three days to survey the damage. Kamala and Joe dithered for a week.

