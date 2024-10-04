Is This Why Joe and Kamala Took Their Sweet Time Surveying the Damage From Hurricane Helene?

It's not a new allegation: the Biden administration doesn’t lift a finger in a natural disaster if the areas are Republican-heavy. The president never visited East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a toxic train derailment in 2023. What masks this—sort of—is that this administration is also so incompetent that they’ve never responded to any domestic crisis properly. It’s irrelevant here, though. Hurricane Helene killed at least 200 people, the second deadliest storm to hit the United States. It’s left a swath of destruction across the south, and this government is AWOL.

In 28 NC counties hit by #Helene, 37.75% of voters are GOP (Cook PVI R+13.52) vs. 24.23% Dem.



In 72 non-impacted counties, 34.48% are DEM vs. 28.1% GOP (R-6.37).



Might the 19.89 variance be the basis for the wholly inadequate response from the Biden-Harris regime? pic.twitter.com/4EKUD6miWZ — John Kane (@johnmkane1776) October 3, 2024

Hundreds are still missing. The rain from Helene caused catastrophic flooding in these rural communities. Residents will be without access to electricity and water but have no fear—Joe made some calls, and Kamala will give these victims $750. It’s such an insult. Maybe relief assistance would be more considerable if we didn’t send mountains of cash to Ukraine. Maybe the Federal Emergency Management Agency would have enough money to last this hurricane season if they didn’t siphon off funds to help illegal aliens. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ripped into the Biden-Harris response, claiming they ignored rural communities. Also, where was the president? Mr. Kemp said he spoke with White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients:

WOW: Georgia Governor says White House is ignoring rural residents who were affected by Hurricane Helene pic.twitter.com/htDXRCuG1T — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 3, 2024

The Governor of Georgia could only get the White House COS on the phone and not the President. Now why would that be? https://t.co/2ufviiq3Yp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2024

Meanwhile, the local reports have been gut-wrenching, with some echoing Kemp’s sentiments: Kamala and Joe don’t care. He might also be unaware that the country got struck by a hurricane.

This woman has family trapped in Spruce Pine, North Carolina for 4 days… She just called out Biden and Harris live on NBC: pic.twitter.com/FFT11nuOPM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 1, 2024

NEW: Fox weather anchor starts crying on live air as a mother describes the final moments of her son's life before he was swept away by flooding from hurricane Helene.



The mother said her son's last words on Earth were him crying out for Jesus.



7-year-old Micah was sitting on… pic.twitter.com/sHfAc7PC95 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2024

NC hurricane victim: "It's too late. They took too long. It took them 5 days to get here... It's disgraceful. They keep saying 'We the People.' Nah, there is no 'We the People' — it's them vs. us." pic.twitter.com/BXJgubHhGd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

For context, Barack Obama criticized George W. Bush’s slow response to Katrina. Bush waited three days to survey the damage. Kamala and Joe dithered for a week.