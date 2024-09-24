The Left's Latest Attempt to Call Trump a Nazi Gets Blown Up by One Tweet

If a Bulwark reporter is the one delivering a kill shot to the Left’s latest attempt to smear Donald Trump as a Nazi, you know this was a misfire from the get-go. The New Republic had a total meltdown when the former president said he would use immigrants’ serial numbers to begin a much-needed overhaul in enforcing our immigration laws. Trump’s interview with former CBS News investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson is what triggered this tantrum:

Advertisement

Immigrants are no longer welcome in Donald Trump’s America. Instead, the Republican presidential nominee posited that under his potential second administration, he would round up and mass-deport noncitizens based on their “serial numbers.” […] “But we’re getting the criminals out, and we’re going to do that fast, and we know who they are, and the local police know their names, and they know their serial numbers,” Trump said. “They know everything about them.” Trump has regularly mimicked Adolf Hitler during his campaign. But the mention of serial numbers—a terrifying echo of the identification numbers forcibly tattooed on concentration camp prisoners—is one of his most chilling references yet.

Loads of Hitler comparisons here because because Trump mentioned a “serial number” for immigrants, but the govt already issues something called an “A Number” to “aliens”



That is, they already have serial numbers



It’s on CIS websitehttps://t.co/pBWhds0JKV https://t.co/EyW1Vzoynz pic.twitter.com/RTcwacUf6j — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 23, 2024

Trump has “regularly mimicked” Hitler—where and when, fellas? Again, we’re dealing with sophomoric clowns here. These people already have serial numbers, which the US Customs and Immigration Services website clearly outlines. Knowing our nation’s immigration laws and the government agencies handling the paperwork could’ve avoided this embarrassing blow. And not for nothing, but they’re taking Trump’s words regarding serial numbers out of context here.

What a shock.