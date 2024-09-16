How Major Newspapers Covered the Second Trump Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt on Sunday while golfing at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The former president penciled in a last-minute round of golf at Trump International Golf Club, where Ryan Wesley Routh waited in the shrubberies to kill Trump. He had a GoPro and a rifle ready. It was sheer luck that a Secret Service agent trolling the perimeter ahead of the former president saw the barrel of the gun poking through the foliage and opened fire, scaring Routh, who later was arrested by local law enforcement. An eyewitness snapped a photo of Routh and his vehicle as he fled.

And how did the media cover this event? By either blaming the victim or totally sanitizing their headlines to prevent this becoming a lightning rod for the Republican base. It’s so painfully transparent that not mentioning this event magnifies it even more. This one from The Washington Post is probably the most entertaining:

Democrat donor and Biden/Harris supporter tries to k*ll Trump.



The Washington Post: pic.twitter.com/WLewqyFHbM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2024

Front page stories America woke up to today after the second attempted Donald Trump assassination:



USA Today: "Hope In America"



Los Angeles Times: "Memorial To WWII sex slaves takes diplomatic flight to Berlin"



The New York Times: "Trump Unharmed..."



WAPO: "Trump Targeted" pic.twitter.com/9nsGVRqgsl — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 16, 2024

For the 2nd time in 3 months, someone tried to murder a former POTUS, who is also the current GOP nominee for president. Here is USA Today’s cover the morning after the assassination attempt was thwarted: https://t.co/E7kUQHHYJz pic.twitter.com/pKzSPR9jPd — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 16, 2024

USA Today minimizes the ass*ss*nation attempt on President Trump and call it “sh*ts fired in his vicinity.”



They hide the story in the top left corner of the front page.



The media is deserving of infinitely more disdain than it receives. pic.twitter.com/lsC63Ys9kB — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 16, 2024

Beyond Parody.



The media is victim blaming Trump now. https://t.co/s08yGqq4Ir — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 16, 2024

With nowhere to go, the Left has resorted to ‘what was he wearing?’ responses and equally puzzling pieces about how we don’t know Routh’s motive.