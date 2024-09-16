And There's the Media Playing Dumb About the Trump Assassin's Motive
How Major Newspapers Covered the Second Trump Assassination Attempt

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 16, 2024 11:00 PM
Former President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt on Sunday while golfing at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The former president penciled in a last-minute round of golf at Trump International Golf Club, where Ryan Wesley Routh waited in the shrubberies to kill Trump. He had a GoPro and a rifle ready. It was sheer luck that a Secret Service agent trolling the perimeter ahead of the former president saw the barrel of the gun poking through the foliage and opened fire, scaring Routh, who later was arrested by local law enforcement. An eyewitness snapped a photo of Routh and his vehicle as he fled.

And how did the media cover this event? By either blaming the victim or totally sanitizing their headlines to prevent this becoming a lightning rod for the Republican base. It’s so painfully transparent that not mentioning this event magnifies it even more. This one from The Washington Post is probably the most entertaining: 

With nowhere to go, the Left has resorted to ‘what was he wearing?’ responses and equally puzzling pieces about how we don’t know Routh’s motive.  

