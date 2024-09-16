There's a Glaring Question About the Latest Trump Assassin

Former President Donald Trump’s would-be assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh, has been formally charged with firearm-related offenses. That could change as investigators are still coming through what the FBI rightly is calling an assassination attempt on Trump. Routh, a die-hard liberal and Ukraine war nut, waited on the golf course with a scoped AK-style rifle and GoPro, which he left at the scene when fired upon by Secret Service agents doing a routine security sweep ahead of the former president.

How did the attempted assassin anticipate Trump being at the 4th and 5th holes at 1:30PM. It was contrary to any routine @realDonaldTrump has for Sunday golf. Did anyone tell him about Sundays unusual schedule? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 16, 2024

Attempted Trump as*assin Ryan Routh may have had inside information. (No, this is not a conspiracy theory.)pic.twitter.com/K2kWeXgSBp pic.twitter.com/lUJaVHdwqq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 16, 2024

MARTIN CO. SHERIFF SNYDER: “How does a guy from not here get all the way to Trump International, realize the the former President of the U.S. is golfing, and is able to get a rifle in that vicinity...Is this guy part of a conspiracy?”



"If he's part of a conspiracy, then this… pic.twitter.com/cGEmH1XYwN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 16, 2024

CNN: "Former President Donald Trump’s golf game on Sunday was a last-minute addition to his schedule, two sources familiar with the matter said. Trump had no public events on his schedule for Sunday." — Steve Lookner (@lookner) September 16, 2024

Trump’s round of golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, was a last-minute item. It wasn’t made public. How did Routh know Trump would be there? He reportedly waited 12 hours on the golf course. Agents saw the barrel of a gun poking through the shrubbery that lined the course. Routh fled but was arrested by local police later. A witness took a picture of him and his vehicle before he bolted, likely thinking he's evade law enforcement (via NYT):

JUST IN - Suspected Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh, "spent nearly 12 hours" near Trump's golf course before being confronted — ABC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 16, 2024

The cellphone of the suspect charged on Monday in a possible assassination attempt against former President Donald J. Trump was near the golf course where the episode took place for nearly 12 hours, court records show. The cellphone of Ryan W. Routh, the suspect, was “in the vicinity of the area along the tree line” of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., beginning at 1:59 a.m. on Sunday, according to a federal criminal complaint filed on Monday. A Secret Service agent walking the perimeter of the course at 1:31 p.m. on Sunday saw what appeared to be a rifle poking out of the tree line. The agent fired at it, causing the gunman to flee.

BREAKING: Body-cam footage of the arrest of the latest alleged Trump shooter has been released. pic.twitter.com/zkGaf2LYDY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2024

The good news is Trump is safe. No one was injured, and no one was killed in any crossfire as we tragically saw at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. Meanwhile, the most online leftists are trying to spin how this wasn’t an assassination attempt because Trump was fired upon or hit—that’s not how this works. Routh wasn’t hunting geese in that shrubbery, and only a moron would think otherwise. Routh got within 350-500 yards of Trump with a rifle. Again, how does that happen. This is the second attempt on Trump’s life in 65 days.

The rooftop not being secured at Butler remains a glaring source of controversy concerning the first attempt on the former president’s life. With the Florida attempt, it’s how did Routh know Trump’s schedule or was he just plain lucky? I don’t know but it’s seems too coincidental that a man with a rifle, who posted anti-Trump content on social media, would shack up on the golf course for hours and not expect the former president to waltz on by.

NEW: Sheriff shares photo of rifle, GoPro and bags left behind be suspect in attempted Trump assassination pic.twitter.com/cCL1cmCbqS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2024