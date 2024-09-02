Is CNN Serious With This Headline About the American Murdered by Hamas?

CNN is working hard to avoid creating trouble for the Democratic Party over Israel’s justified war in Gaza. Hordes of Arab Americans are furious with the Biden-Harris policy in the region; they’ve given the vice president the moniker ‘Killer Kamala.’ In a race that will be decided by razor-thin margins, these folks staying home could create issues for the Harris campaign in Michigan and Minnesota. Hence, why we have weak sauce and inaccurate headlines like this regarding the gruesome discovery made by Israeli forces over the weekend: the bodies of six hostages were found, including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Yet, the network framed his death as if he died in a car accident: “Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin has died, his family says in a statement…”

It's real. This is CNN's headline to an American hostage being executed by Hamas pic.twitter.com/GSuB3SWZi5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2024

He was tortured and murdered by Hamas, fellas—this isn’t hard. Twitter’s community notes dragged the post by CNN, clarifying what really happened to this young man. And, of course, the lede includes swipes at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

Israel’s military said it has recovered the bodies of six hostages killed by Hamas militants in Gaza – including an Israeli-American captive – dealing fresh heartbreak to relatives who fear time is running out for loved ones seized by the militants more than 10 months ago. Israeli soldiers found the six bodies in tunnels under the enclave, according to the military. The hostages were “brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists, a short while before we reached them,” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a briefing Sunday. The development has sparked protests across Israel, with fresh public anger directed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet for failing to secure a hostage deal. Israel’s largest trade union has also called for a nationwide strike starting Monday. Three of the six whose bodies were recovered had been expected to be released during the first phase of an eventual ceasefire agreement, two Israeli officials have told CNN. Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi and Carmel Gat were slated to be released as part of a “humanitarian category,” based on a framework agreed by Israel and Hamas in early July, the officials said. “Our prime minister delayed it,” one of the Israeli officials said. “It’s way too late for the six who have been killed, but it’s time to reach an agreement.”

Hamas is a terrorist organization. They can’t be reasoned with—how is this even a debate? They’ve rejected countless ceasefire offers. Israel is fighting a war of self-defense. They’ve made overtures that they would end the war if Hamas would release the hostages. Guess who’s keeping that from happening? It’s not Israel.