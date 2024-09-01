Wait, Hillary Clinton Is Giving Kamala Harris Advice?
Tipsheet

Why Gold Star Parents Are Torching the Harris Campaign Right Now

Matt Vespa
September 01, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former President Donald Trump’s visit to Arlington Cemetery this week to honor the 13 servicemembers who were killed in the Abbey Gate suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, is still being attacked by the liberal press. It’s reached a point where it’s become a Rorschach test, where liberals think the visit was a public relations disaster. At the same time, conservatives view it as another explicit example of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris not caring about our men and women in uniform. Trump was at Arlington Cemetery, whereas Biden-Harris were AWOL.

Harris opened her mouth about this alleged incident and repeated the 'loser and suckers' lie about Trump:

As Vice President, I have had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery several times. It is a solemn place; a place where we come together to honor American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this nation.

It is not a place for politics. And yet, as was reported this week, Donald Trump’s team chose to film a video there, resulting in an altercation with cemetery staff. Let me be clear: the former president disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt.

This is nothing new from Donald Trump. This is a man who has called our fallen service members “suckers” and “losers” and disparaged Medal of Honor recipients. A man who, during a previous visit to the cemetery, reportedly said of fallen service members, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”This is a man who is unable to comprehend anything other than service to himself. 

Yeah, there's too much stupidity in this statement to analyze. It's not worth it, especially coming from this unqualified woman with zero grasp of our issues. You got embarrassed. Trump looked presidential, and you didn't. Also, Ms. Harris, I don't remember you speaking to the family members of these servicemembers. 

You were invited to Arlington and didn't respond. It's indicative of this Mickey Mouse administration that can't do anything right.

As RedState's Bonchie noted, for the social media savvy crew that's supposedly running Harris' operation, they didn’t think there would be a response. The family members of the 13 Americans who were killed in the attack are coming out to set the record straight, which is delivering a kill shot to any liberal media narrative manufactured to attack the former president. 

National Public Radio conjured up some fake news about the visit; the publication reportedly never contacted any family members. The media is about to attack the families of America’s war dead. Brace yourselves.

