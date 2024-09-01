Why Gold Star Parents Are Torching the Harris Campaign Right Now

Former President Donald Trump’s visit to Arlington Cemetery this week to honor the 13 servicemembers who were killed in the Abbey Gate suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, is still being attacked by the liberal press. It’s reached a point where it’s become a Rorschach test, where liberals think the visit was a public relations disaster. At the same time, conservatives view it as another explicit example of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris not caring about our men and women in uniform. Trump was at Arlington Cemetery, whereas Biden-Harris were AWOL.

Gold Star families invited him to be there, with cameras, to highlight and honor the memory of loved ones who were killed under your administration’s catastrophic withdrawal. You put out a press release. Sit down. https://t.co/Icoe7rlA9x — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 31, 2024

Harris opened her mouth about this alleged incident and repeated the 'loser and suckers' lie about Trump:

As Vice President, I have had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery several times. It is a solemn place; a place where we come together to honor American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this nation.



It is not a place for politics.



And… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2024

As Vice President, I have had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery several times. It is a solemn place; a place where we come together to honor American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this nation. It is not a place for politics. And yet, as was reported this week, Donald Trump’s team chose to film a video there, resulting in an altercation with cemetery staff. Let me be clear: the former president disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt. This is nothing new from Donald Trump. This is a man who has called our fallen service members “suckers” and “losers” and disparaged Medal of Honor recipients. A man who, during a previous visit to the cemetery, reportedly said of fallen service members, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”This is a man who is unable to comprehend anything other than service to himself.

Yeah, there's too much stupidity in this statement to analyze. It's not worth it, especially coming from this unqualified woman with zero grasp of our issues. You got embarrassed. Trump looked presidential, and you didn't. Also, Ms. Harris, I don't remember you speaking to the family members of these servicemembers.

You were invited to Arlington and didn't respond. It's indicative of this Mickey Mouse administration that can't do anything right.

Multiple Gold Star Families respond to Kamala Harris (screen grab by @Alx): https://t.co/iUm3hw2Vi3 pic.twitter.com/0bxOP2yGN3 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 1, 2024

Reminder: A Gold Star mom set the record straight on this



“We invited both President Trump & the Biden-Harris administration, & we didn’t hear back from the WH. We were happy to welcome Trump… when he came to Section 60, it was at our request”



Kamala Harris is an awful human https://t.co/wILpTIs3P1 pic.twitter.com/K9MldZ4CqR — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 31, 2024

When a Gold Star father was mad at Trump, we got extensive national media coverage and interviews and speeches.



Weirdly, the same attention isn’t being given here. Weird! https://t.co/fZXeLtZQuA — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 31, 2024

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Jaclyn Schmitz, Gold Star Mother of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz pic.twitter.com/UvTI1s0Vza — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

Jim McCollum, Father of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum… https://t.co/CHNRzcTa0J pic.twitter.com/BQWZIcZjka — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2024

“The last person in the room” wandered into the wrong bar today, folks. What a complete blunder to wade into this. https://t.co/y2zyKMsSod — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 1, 2024

As RedState's Bonchie noted, for the social media savvy crew that's supposedly running Harris' operation, they didn’t think there would be a response. The family members of the 13 Americans who were killed in the attack are coming out to set the record straight, which is delivering a kill shot to any liberal media narrative manufactured to attack the former president.

Dang, there’s more of them.



Did the interns who run Kamala Harris’ social media and used it to mouth off really think these Gold Star families wouldn’t speak out? pic.twitter.com/QZKqIGUH0v — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 31, 2024

National Public Radio conjured up some fake news about the visit; the publication reportedly never contacted any family members. The media is about to attack the families of America’s war dead. Brace yourselves.

