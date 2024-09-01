Wait, Hillary Clinton Is Giving Kamala Harris Advice?
An NFL First-Round Pick Was Shot in the Chest in San Francisco
Why Gold Star Parents Are Torching the Harris Campaign Right Now
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Hate You
Why America Should 'Unburden' Ourselves of Kamala
Shanahan Praised for Hilarious Ad About Trump Derangement Syndrome
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 232: What You Should Know About King Solomon,...
Harris’ Latest Accusation of Trump
Joe Biden Enjoys His Second Straight Weekend At the Beach
15 Dead, 7 U.S. Troops Hurt In Raid Targeting Suspecting ISIS Militants
Flashback: Kamala Harris Told Israel Not to Go to Area Hostages Found Murdered
The Political Appropriation of Christianity
We Need to Change Both Hearts and Laws
They Don't Believe In the People
Tipsheet

Bill Maher: You Should Have the Right to Say That the Election Was Stolen

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 01, 2024 2:00 PM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Let’s not kid ourselves here: Bill Maher has, more or less, called people who think the 2020 election was stolen are nuts. He’s undoubtedly pressed those who have advocated such a position on his show. The HBO host has repeatedly espoused his most profound worry that Donald Trump would never concede power, all of which has never come to fruition. It’s liberal psychobabble, but it’s also an opinion. And he’s not for censoring that being a free speech supporter. He might not agree with you about the reported funny business during the 2020 election, but he also doesn’t want to see anyone censored for having that view.

Advertisement

The comedian said that claiming the 2020 election as stolen, or any election for that matter, shouldn’t be censored. It’s protected free speech.

He mentioned the arrest of Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov in France, who founded Telegram, a Twitter-like social media platform, to segue into this deeper discussion about censorship, though the circumstances surrounding Durov’s arrest stem from his refusal to clean up some aspects of his site, like assisting in investigations into child sexual abuse, drug trafficking, and terrorism. Guest Peter Hamby noted that the ISIS terrorists who carried out the 2015 Bataclan attacks organized on Telegram.

 That’s a fair point, but in this discussion, Maher used Durov since he’s like Elon Musk on free speech issues. I like the example the HBO host used to describe these two men’s positions regarding such matters: it’s a bathroom wall, and it’s not my job to clean it. Donald Trump was banned from Twitter until Elon took it over, which was another point made in this discussion: Brazil is blocking Twitter. 

Recommended

Shanahan Praised for Hilarious Ad About Trump Derangement Syndrome Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Maher also discussed Facebook admitting that the Biden administration pressured them to censor material on COVID:

 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shanahan Praised for Hilarious Ad About Trump Derangement Syndrome Leah Barkoukis
15 Dead, 7 U.S. Troops Hurt In Raid Targeting Suspecting ISIS Militants Sarah Arnold
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Hate You Derek Hunter
Why Gold Star Parents Are Torching the Harris Campaign Right Now Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Throws a Fit Over Debate Rules Rebecca Downs
'The Electoral College is So Stupid'—Part Two Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shanahan Praised for Hilarious Ad About Trump Derangement Syndrome Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement