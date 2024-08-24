Why This Liberal Woman Would Do This at the DNC Is Beyond Me
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Israel Executes Pre-Emptive Airstrikes Against Hezbollah Terror Targets

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 24, 2024 10:15 PM
Townhall Media

Lebanon was going to be the second front as Israel was determined to no longer tolerate existential threats along their border. The October 7 attacks last year shocked the nation into action after Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, making it the deadliest for Jews since the Holocaust. Since October 2023, Israel has been waging a war to annihilate Hamas, a task which they’re nearing completion.

 Yet, as Israel conducted anti-terror operations in Gaza, Hezbollah was also firing thousands of rockets into northern Israel, leading to an internal displacement crisis among the civilian population—Israelis moving northward and southward, evading the violence and chaos at the hands of violent radical Islamists. 

Tonight, Israel decided to strike Hezbollah targets by launching an all-out pre-emptive strike against the terror group, which was planning more attacks on Israeli civilians.  Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced on social media, “In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians.”

We'll keep you updated. 

UPDATE: The targets were long-range missile sites.

UPDATE II: Ben Gurion International Airport shut down.

