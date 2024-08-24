BREAKING: Israel Executes Pre-Emptive Airstrikes Against Hezbollah Terror Targets

Lebanon was going to be the second front as Israel was determined to no longer tolerate existential threats along their border. The October 7 attacks last year shocked the nation into action after Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, making it the deadliest for Jews since the Holocaust. Since October 2023, Israel has been waging a war to annihilate Hamas, a task which they’re nearing completion.

Yet, as Israel conducted anti-terror operations in Gaza, Hezbollah was also firing thousands of rockets into northern Israel, leading to an internal displacement crisis among the civilian population—Israelis moving northward and southward, evading the violence and chaos at the hands of violent radical Islamists.

Tonight, Israel decided to strike Hezbollah targets by launching an all-out pre-emptive strike against the terror group, which was planning more attacks on Israeli civilians. Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced on social media, “In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians.”

BREAKING: IDF says it is conducting air strikes in Lebanon after seeing preparation by Hezbolla to launch a major rocket and drone attack against Israel — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) August 25, 2024

Massive Strikes now by the Israeli Air Force and Artillery on Hezbollah Targets across Southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/FvEPxJQwGy — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 25, 2024

NEW: Israel is launching a preemptive strike campaign against Hezbollah. Here is the latest information we have from the Israeli military. pic.twitter.com/I6FV1tBN8O — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) August 25, 2024

BREAKING: Israel conducting strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon which were preparing to launch large-scale rocket and drone attackpic.twitter.com/jR5gNuO9bV — BNO News (@BNONews) August 25, 2024

IDF has carried out 40 attacks in the last few minutes pic.twitter.com/aFZKE1T5iq — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) August 25, 2024

UPDATE: The targets were long-range missile sites.

Israeli official tells me the IDF conducted strikes on long range missiles Hezbollah prepared to launch at Israel https://t.co/ZZRK81qeSz — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) August 25, 2024

We can hear the roar of Israeli fighter jets over Tel Aviv. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) August 25, 2024

UPDATE II: Ben Gurion International Airport shut down.